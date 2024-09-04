Skye family home with panoramic views of Loch Portree hits the market

A modern family home perched on a hillside overlooking Skye’s Loch Portree has been put up for sale.

Milovaig, on Hedgefield Road near Portree, is a modern building with some of the best views on Skye – quite an achievement given the breathtaking landscape.

The home sits on an elevated plot with views of Loch Portree and the nearby town.

To the right on entry is the lounge/kitchen/dining room, a great open and inviting space for family.

The kitchen has cream-coloured cabinets with black stone countertops, and a central island featuring a large Aga stove.

Windows in the lounge offer views out to the surrounding countryside.

Across the entrance hall is a large separate dining room with hardwood floors and French doors opening to the outside.

There is a utility room as well as an office/bedroom and a full downstairs bathroom.

Also on the ground floor is the master bedroom suite with plenty of storage, a separate dressing area and an ensuite.

Heading upstairs, there are two large bedrooms on either side of the property, both with built-in storage.

One bedroom shares a bathroom with the third bedroom with access to both bedrooms through the ensuite. There is also a separate shower room.

Also on the first floor is a large sitting room with a double-height ceiling bringing in a lot of light.

One of the highlights of the home is the balcony which is accessed via the sitting room.

The balcony overhangs the small patio outside the dining room, with elevated views towards Loch Portree.

The home benefits from great energy efficiency credentials with solar panels on the roof.

It has a paved driveway, with a easily kept lawn at the back of the home.

Skye is the best known of the Inner Hebridean islands off the West Coast of Scotland.

Known for its rugged, magnificent landscape dominated by the Cuillin mountains, the island is popular amongst tourists who enjoy a peaceful lifestyle in unspoilt surroundings.

Milovaig is listed with Galbraith for £690,000.