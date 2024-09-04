Skye family home with panoramic views of Loch Portree hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skye family home with panoramic views of Loch Portree hits the market

The property is surrounded by stunning scenery.

By Ross Hempseed
Milovaig family home near Portree in Skye.
Milovaig in Skye. Image: Galbraith.

A modern family home perched on a hillside overlooking Skye’s Loch Portree has been put up for sale.

Milovaig, on Hedgefield Road near Portree, is a modern building with some of the best views on Skye – quite an achievement given the breathtaking landscape.

The home sits on an elevated plot with views of Loch Portree and the nearby town.

The kitchen. Image: Galbraith.

To the right on entry is the lounge/kitchen/dining room, a great open and inviting space for family.

The kitchen has cream-coloured cabinets with black stone countertops, and a central island featuring a large Aga stove.

Kitchen/lounge. Image: Galbraith.

Windows in the lounge offer views out to the surrounding countryside.

Across the entrance hall is a large separate dining room with hardwood floors and French doors opening to the outside.

Dining room with French doors out to the garden. Image: Galbraith.

There is a utility room as well as an office/bedroom and a full downstairs bathroom.

Also on the ground floor is the master bedroom suite with plenty of storage, a separate dressing area and an ensuite.

Heading upstairs, there are two large bedrooms on either side of the property, both with built-in storage.

Master bedroom. Image: Galbraith.
Master ensuite. Image: Galbraith.

One bedroom shares a bathroom with the third bedroom with access to both bedrooms through the ensuite. There is also a separate shower room.

Also on the first floor is a large sitting room with a double-height ceiling bringing in a lot of light.

One of three bedrooms upstairs. Image: Galbraith.
Bathroom. Image: Galbraith.

One of the highlights of the home is the balcony which is accessed via the sitting room.

The balcony overhangs the small patio outside the dining room, with elevated views towards Loch Portree.

The upstairs sitting room. Image: Galbraith.
The sitting room balcony has panoramic views. Image: Galbraith.

The home benefits from great energy efficiency credentials with solar panels on the roof.

It has a paved driveway, with a easily kept lawn at the back of the home.

Skye is the best known of the Inner Hebridean islands off the West Coast of Scotland.

Known for its rugged, magnificent landscape dominated by the Cuillin mountains, the island is popular amongst tourists who enjoy a peaceful lifestyle in unspoilt surroundings.

Milovaig is listed with Galbraith for £690,000.

Conversation