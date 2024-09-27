How advice can boost your financial wellbeing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

How advice can boost your financial wellbeing

Getting your finances in shape could be an important stepping-stone to better wellbeing. Here’s how a financial adviser can help.

Presented by RBC Brewin Dolphin
Couple receiving financial advice
Learn more about how financial advice can help your wellbeing with the experts at RBC Brewin Dolphin.

Money worries are a common and pervasive problem that can affect people from all walks of life. Research has shown that financial concerns can lead to mental health problems and vice versa. This article by experts at RBC Brewin Dolphin explores the link between money and wellbeing and how financial advice can help.

The link between money and wellbeing

“Research by the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute has found a close link between money and mental health problems in England. Over 86% of respondents with mental health problems reported that their financial situation made their mental health problems worse, while nearly 72% said their mental health problems made their financial situation worse.

This isn’t just a problem for those with limited financial resources. Our own study of people working in the legal profession found that 94% of respondents said their finances caused them some degree of stress. This is a significant concern, as financial stress can have a negative impact on physical and mental health, relationships, and overall quality of life.

Four ways financial advice can help

Graeme Milne headshot
Graeme Milne, divisional director, financial planner at RBC Brewin Dolphin.

“Tackling financial worries on your own can be challenging and overwhelming. This is where a financial adviser can make a significant difference. They can help you with nearly every aspect of your finances, but there are four key elements that are thought to define personal financial wellbeing.

Feeling in control

Having a firm grasp of your incomings and outgoings, and a solid budgeting and savings plan, can help you feel more secure about your overall financial situation. A financial adviser can help you:

  • Review your bank statements to identify areas for improvement.
  • Create a budget and savings plan that meets your needs and goals.
  • Tackle debts and develop a strategy to reduce them.

Capacity to absorb a financial shock

You might be saving regularly, but would your finances hold up in an emergency? A financial adviser can help you:

  • Build up a ‘rainy day’ fund to cover essential expenses. Having around six months’ worth of essential expenditure in an easy-access savings account could help you pay for unexpected repairs to your home or cover you during a period of unemployment.
  • Explore protection products, such as life insurance, critical illness, and income protection. These products can vary enormously, so it’s crucial to seek financial advice on the right solutions for your individual needs.

On track to meet goals

You’re more likely to have a high sense of financial wellbeing if you feel like you’re on track to meet your objectives. A financial adviser can help you:

  • Determine whether you’re on track to meet your goals such as paying for your children’s education or saving for a comfortable retirement.
  • Develop a plan to make up any shortfall.
  • Save and invest tax efficiently, for example through ISAs and pensions.

Flexibility to make choices

Have the freedom to make choices to enjoy life to the full. A financial adviser can help you:

  • Build a picture of your life and project how long your money could last.
  • Explore and stress test the impact of your choices on your future finances.
  • Understanding the impact of your decisions helps to provide clarity and confidence about your finances.

Next steps

Money worries aren’t easy to tackle on your own. At RBC Brewin Dolphin, we can develop a financial roadmap that sets out where you are now, where you want to be, and how to get there. You can focus on enjoying life today, safe in the knowledge you’re doing the right thing with your money.”

By Graeme Milne, divisional director, financial planner at RBC Brewin Dolphin.

Learn more about RBC Brewin Dolphin or call: +44 (0)1224 267900.   

RBC Brewin Dolphin is a trading name of Brewin Dolphin Limited. Brewin Dolphin Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Financial Services Register reference number 124444) and regulated in Jersey by the Financial Services Commission. Registered Office; 12 Smithfield Street, London, EC1A 9BD. Registered in England and Wales company number: 2135876

More from Business

polycrubs
Why people love their Polycrubs for growing food - and much more
Learn more about how financial advice can help your wellbeing with the experts at RBC Brewin Dolphin.
Macdonald Hotels boss calls in police in £150k dispute with Highland Council over Inverness…
Learn more about how financial advice can help your wellbeing with the experts at RBC Brewin Dolphin.
Highland tweed firm weaving profits from the croft to celebrity catwalk
Robbie Wilson with the top price ram at Thainstone.
Texel leads record-breaking Thainstone ram sale at 4,800gns
Learn more about how financial advice can help your wellbeing with the experts at RBC Brewin Dolphin.
Highland husband-wife team building communities and muscles with gym business
Learn more about how financial advice can help your wellbeing with the experts at RBC Brewin Dolphin.
Upper Bridge Street: What should we do with 'the worst building in Inverness'?
Port of Aberdeen South Harbour
Port of Aberdeen: Leading Scotland's offshore wind future
Learn more about how financial advice can help your wellbeing with the experts at RBC Brewin Dolphin.
Four floors of Union Street offices on sale for £250,000
Pittodrie House Hotel, near Inverurie.
Owner of Aberdeen and Inverness hotels says minimum wage increase contributed towards loss
This Texel sold for a record £4,000 at Dingwall.
'Tuptastic' sale of rams delivers new top price at Dingwall

Conversation