Why people love their Polycrubs for growing food – and much more

Summer might have been short on the fine days we all hoped for, but one thing’s for certain, as autumn approaches, the best of the weather is most definitely behind us.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

As temperatures dip and daylight dwindles, everyone from farmers and crofters to back-garden growers will be taking stock of their efforts, preparing for winter and planning for next year.

What they all have in common is seeking out ways to be more efficient, resilient and maximise growing space.

This desire is exactly what prompted the locals of Northmavine to create the very first Polycrub storm strength polytunnel, build to withstand the Shetland weather. And what began as a community growing project, quickly turned into an international enterprise with profits being used for the benefit of the local community.

Whether you are an established farmer or crofter, or you are someone interested in becoming more self-sufficient and reducing food miles, a Polycrub might be just what you need.

Polycrubs can withstand wind speeds up to 120mph

Accredited for crofting grants and suitable for small scale growing and livestock, a Polycrub can extend your growing season, offer protection from the very worst of the weather and deter pests. And they do all this while allowing for great natural lighting and good ventilation.

But what exactly does ‘storm strength’ mean? Well, Polycrub’s design is certified by structural engineers to withstand wind speeds up to 120mph. However, stronger winds have been recorded in Shetland and the original 12 community Polycrubs are still standing strong after almost two decades.

Perfect for everything from growing veg to get-togethers

Despite the robustness of the design, it’s fair to say these polytunnels genuinely are an aesthetically pleasing addition to crofts and farm gardens too. And around the country, Polycrubs are being put to use, not just for growing vegetables, but for all sorts of other wonderfully wholesome purposes too.

A community woodland installed a Polycrub to provide shelter, but it’s offered much more than just protection from the elements. It’s become a multi-use social space for visitors and events including toddler groups, birthday parties, and even a music night – where coincidentally, it was reported the acoustics were ‘absolutely superb’.

Polycrubs and crofting diversification

Polycrubs have proved useful for crofting diversification, opening up new agricultural potential and possibilities.

Many crofters have been able to access grants as part of crofting diversification schemes to supply fresh produce to local shops and hotels or create veg box schemes. The Polycrub Opyl is sheeted using opaque polycarbonate, making the Opyl an ideal home for poultry, small livestock or as a storage shed. Crofters have noted improved animal production and quality.

When it comes to siting your Polycrub, that probably offers more versatility than you might imagine too. Not everyone has land as level as a tennis court, and although a relatively level site is desirable, Polycrubs can also be built on sloping ground if necessary, but it’s worth noting this will make the build a bit more tricky.

Join hundreds of happy Polycrubbers

If you are considering getting a Polycrub, as it is a permanent structure the company advise customers to check with their local planning authority. However, in many cases it can come under permitted development rights. If you discover you do require planning permission, Polycrub can supply leaflets, ground plans and elevations to assist with that.

Whatever use you put your Polycrub to, one thing’s for sure. There will be a day when the rain is hammering and the wind is howling, and as you shelter inside your Polycrub, you’ll realise, like hundreds of others ‘Polycrubbers’, just how much you love yours.

Get inspired to begin your Polycrub project and find out all about the full range of Polycrubs available.