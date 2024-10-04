Deal struck for partly-finished Stewart Milne housing development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deal struck for partly-finished Stewart Milne housing development

Muir Homes said the properties could have become an eyesore for the community.

By Rob McLaren
The partly finished Stewart Milne Homes development. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson
The partly finished Stewart Milne Homes development. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson

A partly finished Stewart Milne Homes development will be completed after a deal was struck with administrators.

Stewart Milne Group went into administration in January, leaving several incomplete projects.

One of these sites was Hunter’s Meadow in Auchterarder, Perthshire. The collapse led workers and subcontractors to down tools with several homes incomplete.

Muir Homes has now made a deal to finish the development with administrators Teneo.

Stewart Milne housing deal

The deal is for six partially complete homes that will conclude the current phase of development.

Martin Smith, chief executive of Muir Group, said they will be completed to their “usual high standards”.

He said: “If these partially constructed homes were left after Stewart Milne went into administration then they could quickly become an eyesore for the local community.

The Stewart Milne development at Hunter’s Meadow, Auchterarder was one of several housing sites left incomplete. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson

“Muir Homes has purchased the remaining homes under construction from the administrator.

“We will work quickly to complete them to a high standard and ensure they become great family homes that are an integral part of the local community.”

Stewart Milne administration

Teneo, the administrators of Stewart Milne Group, said it would not comment on sales of individual sites.

However, a spokesperson confirmed that all eight sites that were part-complete have now been sold.

Another recent sale has been the sale of plots in Haddington to property developer Dundas.

Stewart Milne Group and its Scottish housebuilding divisions left a pile of debt in their wake. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The most recent progress report by Teneo reveals that hundreds of ordinary creditors owed more than £33 million will not receive a penny back.

Bank of Scotland, which held security over the company’s land and assets, was due around £108m when the company collapsed.  HMRC is due another £1.7m.

The Westhill company, founded by Stewart Milne in 1975, had 329 employees when it failed in January.

In the first six months of the administration, Teneo has charged £6m in fees.

Encouraging signs in construction sector

Muir Group founder and executive chairman John Muir said the Inverkeithing-based company was seeing signs of encouraging growth in the construction and homebuilding sector.

He said: “The reduction in interest rates has also spiked interest in our luxury homes.

“The establishment of the Forth Green Freeport is very exciting for our business.

“This project has the potential to create thousands of high quality, green jobs and would solidify Scotland’s place at the forefront of green technology, as well as delivering for the local economy.”

