Deal struck for partly-finished Stewart Milne housing development

A partly finished Stewart Milne Homes development will be completed after a deal was struck with administrators.

Stewart Milne Group went into administration in January, leaving several incomplete projects.

One of these sites was Hunter’s Meadow in Auchterarder, Perthshire. The collapse led workers and subcontractors to down tools with several homes incomplete.

Muir Homes has now made a deal to finish the development with administrators Teneo.

Stewart Milne housing deal

The deal is for six partially complete homes that will conclude the current phase of development.

Martin Smith, chief executive of Muir Group, said they will be completed to their “usual high standards”.

He said: “If these partially constructed homes were left after Stewart Milne went into administration then they could quickly become an eyesore for the local community.

“Muir Homes has purchased the remaining homes under construction from the administrator.

“We will work quickly to complete them to a high standard and ensure they become great family homes that are an integral part of the local community.”

Stewart Milne administration

Teneo, the administrators of Stewart Milne Group, said it would not comment on sales of individual sites.

However, a spokesperson confirmed that all eight sites that were part-complete have now been sold.

Another recent sale has been the sale of plots in Haddington to property developer Dundas.

The most recent progress report by Teneo reveals that hundreds of ordinary creditors owed more than £33 million will not receive a penny back.

Bank of Scotland, which held security over the company’s land and assets, was due around £108m when the company collapsed. HMRC is due another £1.7m.

The Westhill company, founded by Stewart Milne in 1975, had 329 employees when it failed in January.

In the first six months of the administration, Teneo has charged £6m in fees.

Encouraging signs in construction sector

Muir Group founder and executive chairman John Muir said the Inverkeithing-based company was seeing signs of encouraging growth in the construction and homebuilding sector.

He said: “The reduction in interest rates has also spiked interest in our luxury homes.

“The establishment of the Forth Green Freeport is very exciting for our business.

“This project has the potential to create thousands of high quality, green jobs and would solidify Scotland’s place at the forefront of green technology, as well as delivering for the local economy.”