Fishing chief warns of existential threat facing industry

First Minister John Swinney left in no doubt at Edinburgh gathering.

By Keith Findlay
First Minister John Swinney with Scottish Fishermen's Federation (SFF) trio Sheila Keith, vice-president, Hannah Fennell, president, and Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive, at the federation's annual dinner in Edinburgh.
First Minister John Swinney with Scottish Fishermen's Federation (SFF) trio, l-r, Sheila Keith, vice-president, Hannah Fennell, president, and Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive, at the federation's annual dinner in Edinburgh. Image: Paul Riddell

Plans for giant floating offshore wind farms threaten to destroy Scotland’s fishing industry, First Minister John Swinney was warned at a dinner in Edinburgh last night.

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) held its annual gathering in the Scotsman Hotel.

Guests included a large contingent of fishing folk from the north-east.

Mr Swinney was there too and gave a speech pledging his full support for an industry “which is engrained in our national identity”.

Fishing and floating wind incompatible, SFF boss warns

But SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald cautioned that despite many discussions and efforts to find solutions, fishing and floating offshore wind “are simply not able to co-exist”.

She continued: “Our businesses will be completely excluded from areas that have been fished for generations, and the consequences of that – on businesses, on people, on the environment – are simply not known.

Fishing boat surrounded by seagulls, with wind turbines in background.
Fishing boat surrounded by seagulls, with wind turbines in background. Image: Shutterstock

“The government risks sleepwalking into a scenario where the ambition to lead the world on floating offshore wind means that it decimates or destroys our world-class food production.”

She added: “There have been very many meetings and very many words.

“But we now need action – action from government to support and protect our sector.

“Be in no doubt, it is at very serious risk from the planned expansion of floating offshore wind.”

The government risks sleepwalking into a scenario where the ambition to lead the world on floating offshore wind means that it decimates or destroys our world-class food production.” Elspeth Macdonald, CEO, Scottish Fishermen’s Federation

Ms Macdonald said everyone understood the need for energy transition, and a more sustainable way to power the economy for the future.

“But we also need to eat,” she said, adding: “We know that fishing is far more efficient in terms of greenhouse gas emissions than nearly all other forms of food production.

Government urged to ‘put its shoulder to the wheel’ to help fishers

“We understand the ambitions of governments north and south of the border for reaching net-zero goals through investment in renewables that will support jobs and growth.

“But that must not be to the detriment of our long-standing and world-class fishing industry.

“This is one of, if not the biggest challenge we currently face as an industry. I want to see the Scottish Government put its shoulder to the wheel in doing everything that it can to make sure our industry is not an accidental casualty of floating offshore wind.”

White-fish trawler fishing in the North Sea. Image: Tina Norris/Shutterstock

Ms Macdonald said that since the end of the Bute House Agreement the Scottish Government had talked very differently about fishing.

But she added this now must be matched by Holyrood also “doing things differently”.

And she called for “pragmatic policies that recognise and reflect the imperfect world we operate in, not red tape that ties both us and government in knots”.

First Minister says fishing has ‘essential’ role in Scottish economy

Mr Swinney said “Fishing is an integral part of our coastal communities. I’m also conscious that those who work in the industry face extraordinary risks. I admire and appreciate the sacrifices they make.”

A thriving fishing industry is “essential” to Scotland’s economic success, he said, adding he was “committed to engaging constructively and collaboratively with the industry.”

Read more: Scots overwhelmingly support fishing sector, new poll reveals

