Vintage Massey Ferguson tractor auction proceeds to benefit rural charity RSABI

A fully restored vintage Massey Ferguson tractor will be auctioned later this month to raise funds for rural charity RSABI.

The straight-axle Massey Ferguson 135, which comes complete with original factory-fitted power steering and a pickup hitch-drawbar combination, has been put forward for auction by Ayrshire farmer Harold McKeever.

The tractor was bought as a new model by Mr McKeever in April 1973, and driven by him from County Down to Ayrshire, including a ferry trip across the Irish Sea, when he moved from Northern Ireland to Scotland in 1976.

“I feel I’ve had a very good innings and wanted to give something back to the industry, and to RSABI in particular,” Mr McKeever said.

The tractor has been fully restored by RSABI’s Ayrshire voluntary committee members John McNae and Russell McNab, along with other members of the Ayrshire Vintage Tractor & Machinery Club.

The Ayrshire committee has raised more than £100,000 for RSABI in the past 10 years.

Fundraisers have included two previous tractor restorations.

Mr McNab said: “This Massey Ferguson 135 is now in pristine condition.

“We hope its sale will attract a lot of interest, particularly with its unusual history, being driven all the way from County Down to Ayrshire by its previous owner.”

Mr McNae added: “Previous tractor restorations have been a great fundraising success for our committee and we hope the sale of this perfect vintage tractor will raise further vital funds for RSABI.

“I’d like to thank those who helped to sponsor some of the parts for the tractor.”

The “perfect tractor” will be sold during an online auction at Pentland Auctions in Kirriemuir from November 16-23.

RSABI chief executive Nina Clancy welcomed news of the sale.

“The funds raised from the sale of this lovely tractor will make a huge difference and help us provide support to people in Scottish farming and crofting,” she said.

RSABI provides emotional, practical and financial support to people involved in Scottish agriculture.

Its free and confidential helpline – 0300 111 4166 – is open every day of the year from 7am to 11pm.

Full details of the auction for the tractor are available at pentlandlivestock.co.uk