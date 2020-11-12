VIDEO & GALLERY: Aberdeenshire farm put up for sale for offers over £5.8m

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Aberdeenshire farm of Uppermill, once home to the oldest established herd of pedigree Shorthorns, is on the market.

The Durno family, which has farmed the land for five generations, has advertised the 636 acres of arable land plus grass leys, rough grazing, forestry and residential properties for offers over £5.8 million as a whole or in 10 lots.

Stuart Durno said putting the farm up for sale had been a hard decision because of the family’s history with the land.

“The farm has been very good to me and my family and I am very grateful for everything it has given me over the years, but the time has come for someone new to create the next chapter at Uppermill,” he said.

The productive arable land in the heart of Formartine near Ellon is classified as mainly class 3.2 by the James Hutton Institute and is currently run primarily as an arable enterprise, with a rotation which includes winter oilseed rape, winter barley, spring barley, winter wheat and rye, with all the grain dried and stored on the farm.

Yields achieved in 2020 were 1.75t/ac for oil seed rape, 4.4t/ac for wheat, 14.84t/ac for Rye, 4t/ac for winter barley and 3t/ac for spring barley.

Uppermill was previously run as a mixed unit. It was home to a dairy herd and internationally famous for its pedigree Shorthorns which were sold to Northern Ireland in 2006, where the herd prefix continues to be used. Cattle courts which can accommodate 240 cattle have been used to house stock on a bed and breakfast arrangement.

There are a number of forestry areas on the farm, including 15 acres which were harvested and replanted. There are another seven acres which would be suitable for planting native broadleaves.

Uppermill Farm also has a residential portfolio comprising eight properties in addition to the main farmhouse and adjoining flat.

These properties generate an income of around £60,000 per annum and vary in size between two and five-bed homes.

The property is being marketed by Strutt & Parker.