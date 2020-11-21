International perspectives on offer at seed potato conference

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Growers from Australia and North America will introduce an international perspective to the AHDB’s online seed tattie event later this month.

Colorado farmer Brendon Rockey, who grows ware and seed potatoes at 7,600ft, will tell the conference how he has met the challenges of growing crops at high altitude with less than six inches of rainfall a year, and Kerri-Ann Lamb from Queensland will offer a world view of the potato market.

Mr Rockey will describe the development of his “biotic potatoes” system and how he manages carbon exchange using a diverse range of cover crops and grazing livestock.

He will also talk about managing for aphids and mechanical weed management.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The levy body’s potato strategy director Rob Clayton said: “Moving this year’s event online has allowed us to secure an exciting line-up of international speakers that we hope will appeal to as wide an audience from across the potato industry as possible; and not just seed growers.

“Many of the challenges the potato industry is currently faced with are common to all of us.

“The global pandemic, changing market conditions, changes in consumer behaviour, Brexit, removal of actives and aphid/virus diseases to name but a few.

“Working together across the supply chain and involving everyone will be the most effective way to tackle them.”

The morning session will focus on external markets, business and consumers.

Speakers include AHDB analysts and Sandy McGowan from Cygnet PEP, who will give a view on Brexit and its impact on the industry.

Claire Hodge, AHDB’s arable knowledge exchange manager in Scotland, will discuss connectivity in the supply chain and the presentations will be followed by a live Q&A session.

Over lunch there will be a presentation on potato marketing from Nicola Dodd, AHDB’s interim senior marketing manager.

Two industry accolades will be presented at the end of the morning session. AHDB chair Alison Levett will announce the winner of the Potato Industry award and the inaugural Above and Beyond award.

To register for the event, which takes place on November 24, click here.