Christmas food: 40% of shoppers plan to buy more local produce

More than a third of shoppers plan to buy more local produce this Christmas, according to NFU Mutual.

Research by the rural insurer reveals 40% of people plan to buy more from farm shops and local producers over the festive season.

NFU Mutual rural affairs specialist Rebecca Davidson said the findings followed previous research which found one in four people has used farm shops or local producers more since the start of the pandemic.

She said research from the Farm Retail Association in July also found 92% of farm retailers reported a significant rise in new customers since the first lockdown in March.

“There’s no better way to thank our farm shops and farmers for their hard work this year than by supporting them – not only over the festive season, but into 2021 and beyond,” added Ms Davidson.