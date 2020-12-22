Livestock auctioneer becomes chairman of rural charity RSABI

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A well-known livestock auctioneer has been appointed chairman of rural charity RSABI.

David Leggat, who retired as executive chairman of United Auctions in 2016 and runs a beef and sheep farm in Perthshire with his wife Vaila, has stepped up to the role.

He replaces outgoing chairman Ewan Pate, an agricultural journalist and farmer from Angus, and will be supported by former Royal Bank of Scotland agriculture chairman Jimmy McLean, who takes on the role of RSABI vice-chairman.

“I look forward to working with my fellow trustees, our amazing staff and volunteer network to build on the good work already put in place by previous officers and trustees,” said Mr Leggat.

“In a world which is changing rapidly, the need for our services and support is likely to increase. Preparing and reacting to change will be ever more important.”

He said raising awareness of the charity’s services would be a key priority in the months ahead.

“We’re mindful that the winter months can be difficult for many people and this year brings additional issues with various restrictions in place,” added Mr Leggat.

“We’re encouraging everyone in the agricultural industry to check in on each other over the festive period, and to call RSABI if they are feeling low or isolated.”

RSABI’s free and confidential helpline, 0300 111 4166, is open every day of the year from 7am to 11pm.