Aberfeldy farmer Martin Kennedy set to become new NFU Scotland president

Aberfeldy farmer Martin Kennedy is set to be elected president of NFU Scotland (NFUS) at the union’s annual general meeting in February.

Mr Kennedy, who is one of two vice-presidents at the organisation, is the only candidate forward for one of the most important jobs in Scottish agriculture.

He will replace Andrew McCornick, who has been in the role for four years.

The union’s other vice-president, Charlie Adam, who farms in Aberdeenshire, is not standing for re-election and four candidates were unveiled yesterday for the two vice-president roles.

They include the union’s north-east regional chairman Andrew Connon from North Quilquox, Ythanbank, Ellon, Aberdeenshire, and Forth and Clyde regional chairman Willie Harper from Gryffewraes, Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire.

The other two candidates are former National Sheep Association Scotland chairman and development officer George Milne from Kinaldy, St Andrews, and Lothian and Borders regional chairman Robin Traquair from Wellington Farm, Millerhill, Dalkeith, Midlothian.

NFUS said online hustings will be held in January to give members the chance to quiz the vice-presidential candidates ahead of a virtual election by the union’s council members in February.

“It has been a privilege to represent NFU Scotland as vice-president; a role I have enjoyed immensely over the past four years,” said NFUS president elect Martin Kennedy.

“I hope to be elected president by council in the new year.

“That would be a huge honour at a time when the changes, challenges and opportunities facing Scottish farmers and crofters are immense.

“These will be incredibly busy times for the union and, if elected, I will be fully committed to driving forward the work NFUS is doing on behalf of almost 9,000 members across Scotland.

“Strong teamwork has always been central to NFU Scotland’s lobbying efforts.

“There are four excellent candidates for the vice-presidential posts, and I encourage each and every member to take part in the forthcoming online hustings events, feeding back to their council members on who they believe is best suited to fill these influential posts when it comes to the vote on February 12.”

The hustings will take place via Zoom on January 22 at noon and on January 26 and 28 from 7-8.30pm.