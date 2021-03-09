Fettercairn Show cancelled for second year in a row

Something went wrong - please try again later.

One of the first events in the north-east agricultural show calendar – the Fettercairn Show – has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19.

The show had been due to take place on Saturday July 3 but its organisers, the Fettercairn Farmers Club, said it will no longer go ahead due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

In a statement, the club said: “We are disappointed that we had to come to this decision but feel it is the responsible one to make in order to safeguard the spectators, exhibitors, sponsors and committee.

“The 2022 show will be held on Saturday July 2, where we will be delighted to welcome everyone.”

The majority of agricultural summer shows have been cancelled for the second year running due to the Covid-19 crisis.

These include Fife Show, Echt Show, the Black Isle Show, Turriff Show, the National Sheep Association’s Scotsheep event and the Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s educational event Countryside Live.

The Royal Highland Show has also been cancelled, but plans are in place to hold livestock judging without spectators.

More details about the next Fettercairn Show are online at www.fettercairn-show.co.uk