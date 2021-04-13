Farmers encouraged to complete crop planting survey

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Farmers are being urged to submit information on the crops they are growing this season to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

The farm levy body has issued a plea for responses to its planting and variety survey, which is used to estimate the area of cereals and oilseed rape intended for harvest in Great Britain this year.

It said the survey tends to provide the earliest view of Great Britain’s planted area for the upcoming harvest, and the information it provides can be used to shape the domestic market and trade.

Jonathan Arnold, trading director at grain merchant Robin Appel, encouraged all growers to complete the survey.

“The feedback from growers to the AHDB with information regarding plantings and varieties planted or planting intentions is vital,” said Mr Appel.

“The feedback enables all those involved in supply chains to gauge the potential availability of raw materials in all areas of the UK.

“Our island status and the size of population means that forward planning in order to meet demand is becoming more and more important and it is very much in the growers’ interests to ensure that domestic demand is met by crops grown here in the United Kingdom.”

AHDB said growers wishing to complete the survey can do so online at springplanting.ahdb.org.uk