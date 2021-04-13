Caley Thistle midfielder David Carson has been named the Championship’s player of the month for April.
Carson has delivered a string of impressive performances for the Caley Jags under interim boss Neil McCann and has been rewarded with the monthly gong.
The midfielder has been deployed at right-back under McCann and has been an ever-present in their surge back into play-off contention.
🏆 Congratulations to @ICTFC's @DaveyCarson8 who has been awarded the SPFL Championship Player of the Month award for March! pic.twitter.com/KiV2M3gf2Y
— SPFL (@spfl) April 13, 2021
He has been a key part of their eight-game unbeaten run, which has seen them win six times and put themselves back into the top four.
Carson’s first game at right-back was the 0-0 draw with Raith Rovers last month and he has been part of a consistent back four which has conceded just two league goals in six.
The 25-year-old spent the first part of the season out with a knee injury before returning to the side in December.
Inverness return to competitive action on Saturday in the Scottish Cup against St Mirren.
