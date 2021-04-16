Entries open for livestreamed Royal Highland Showcase in June

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Entries are now open for the Royal Highland Showcase – a livestreamed version of Scotland’s largest agricultural event.

The event, which is organised by the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), will take place on June 14-20 and be streamed online for free to everyone.

It has been organised in place of the Royal Highland Show, which has not been allowed to take place since 2019 due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Backed by £750,000 funding from the Scottish Government, RHASS says the event is designed to showcase the best in livestock judging, equestrian, food and drink, and rural skills.

Entries opened today for a range of sections – beef cattle, dairy calves and showmanship, sheep, goats, the Scottish Bread Championship, the Scottish Dairy Championship, Scottish Handcraft Championship, and RHASS’s Technical Innovation Awards – and entrants have until May 7 to apply to take part.

Entries are open to exhibitors from across the UK, subject to Scottish Government restrictions closer to the time, and overnight accommodation will be available to exhibitors the night before their class to enable those living further afield to take part.

“Our exhibitors and their livestock are no doubt eagerly anticipating the opportunity to get back into the show rings, and we know that this will be an important event for the rural community to reconnect and come together after a tough year,” said RHASS chairman, Bill Gray.

“For the first time ever, our classes will be livestreamed, meaning your livestock or business will be showcased to homes across the world. This is a unique opportunity to have a global shop window and we encourage all of our show community to get involved this year.”

He said the majority of classes will be streamed across up to four online channels as they happen at the Ingliston showground, with others being featured on an ‘on demand’ section of the website for later viewing. All content will be free to view, and RHASS members will be given access to an exclusive ‘members only’ area of the website.

Full details are online at

royalhighlandshow.org