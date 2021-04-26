Royal Highland Showcase invites equestrian entries

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Equestrian enthusiasts are being invited to participate in this year’s alternative to the Royal Highland Show – the Highland Showcase at Ingliston in June.

Entries are now open for classes which include heavy horse, light horse, heavy horse turnout, harness grooming and decoration, and private driving. The week of showing and demonstrations between June 14-20 will culminate in an arena event on Sunday June 20.

Only competitors will be allowed on the famous show field, but the majority of the judging will streamed as it happens, with others featured in an on-demand section later in the week. All content will be free to view.

Viewers will also be able to see farm livestock judged in their usual rings, while food and drink and rural skills will be feature on live streams each day.

Entries are open to the whole of the UK, subject to Scottish Government restrictions closer to the time, and overnight accommodation will be available for exhibitors the night before their class to enable those who need to travel from afar to compete.

Heavy horse classes will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, with heavy horse turnout and private driving on Wednesday. Friday and Saturday will see the light horse (including HOYS qualifiers) and show jumping will run from Thursday to Sunday.

Show organisers, the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), said they had been “energised” by the response to the showcase so far.

RHASS chairman, Bill Gray added: “The equestrian community is no doubt eagerly anticipating the opportunity to get back into the rings.

“We know that this will be an important event to reconnect and come together after a tough year and we are delighted it will be livestreamed across the world.”

RHASS members will have access to a members only area of the website.

Schedules and information on overnight accommodation can be found on the Royal Highland Show website and confirmed full schedules will be published mid-May once all entries have been received.