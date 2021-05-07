Tractor market buoyancy continues with sales up 12%

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The UK tractor market remains buoyant with sales up 12% in the first four months of the year, according to figures.

Data from the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) reveals the number of new tractors over 50 horsepower registered between January and April was 4,268 – this is 12.3% more than in the same four-month period in 2020.

Figures for April show 1,009 tractors were registered – up 11.1% on April 2020.

“For the sixth month in a row, UK tractor registrations were comfortably above their level a year before in April,” said AEA agricultural economist, Stephen Howarth.

“At 1,009 machines, the monthly total was 11% higher than in April 2020. However, registrations in April 2020 were affected by Covid-19 disruptions and, after a bumper figure in March, the number of machines registered in April was below the medium-term average for the time of year.”

He added: “The total for the year to date was still 12% up on January to April 2020 and 6% above the five-year average for the opening four months of the year.”