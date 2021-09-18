Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Precious soil samples help dig into history of land

By Nancy Nicolson
September 18, 2021, 8:00 am Updated: September 19, 2021, 2:29 pm
Soil carbon has become central to the climate change debate.
Soil carbon has become central to the climate change debate.

Climate change concerns have transformed simple soil into the sexiest of subjects.

The imperative of storing carbon wasn’t even on the horizon back in the early 1930s when researchers embarked on unearthing what was to become a collection of 56,000 samples from across 15,000 Scottish fields, forests, moors and mountains.

But today a time capsule of row after row of individual jars stored by the James Hutton Institute (JHI) in Aberdeen is priceless as scientists consider future land use priorities, food security and resilience to environmental change in light of the climate change emergency.

You have to descend deep below what was once the Macaulay Institute for Soil Research, pass through locked doors and gain special access before you can step inside Scotland’s National Soils Archive.

Soil scientist Dr Jason Owen is the archive’s curator. Pictures by Paul Glendell.

Here ledgers record the meticulous collection of the original soils in copperplate handwriting;  racks of samples are meticulously filed; and records are kept from Scotland’s National Soil Inventory which sampled soil every 10km across the country from 1978-87 and the repeated  survey at  every 20km in 2007-09 .

The Macaulay, and JHI since 2011,  is best known to the agricultural industry for the development of the land capability for agriculture system which is recognised by farmers, planners and estate agents as the official way of valuing land.

Impact

But the soil samples stored in the archive have a much wider significance as they give scientists an insight into past soil conditions and can be compared with current soils to investigate the impact of pollutants, pesticides, microplastics and antimicrobial resistance, and to see how soil carbon and the nutrient status of the land has changed over time in response to agricultural techniques.

The archive’s curator, Dr Jason Owen emphasises the relevance of the collection to current research priorities.

“We know about atmospheric carbon and carbon cycles and climate chaos. But the  amount of carbon stored globally in soils is far higher than atmospheric carbon,” he said.

One of the collection of record books kept in the archive

“It all feeds in to land use priorities and land management issues which are also being studied here at JHI.

“And they are invaluable to future scientists, as we don’t know what they will be looking at in another 50 years time.”

The archive’s manager, Gillian Green, is fiercely protective of the collection and individually re-potted all 56,000 samples in new containers – a process which took eight months. She also oversees the transfer of minuscule quantities from individual samples which are allocated to researchers.

Soils archive manager Gillian Green.

She said: “They are treated with great care, and go nowhere without their unique seven-digit identification number.

“There has to be a valid scientific reason for any soil to be taken from the archive, and when we only have a small quantity of a sample left, requests have to go to a committee which decides it if can be taken as these samples are irreplaceable.”

Soil monoliths, representative of the different soil types in Scotland,  and containing  soil taken out of the ground and impregnated in a resin,  are also on display in the vault, alongside the national soil map of Scotland and digital maps of cultivated land and surrounding uplands.

Soil monoliths in the soil archive </p> <p>

The soil data held by the Institute is accessible through smartphone apps, and there is a range of maps which show what land is capable of producing, while others show the risks of runoff, erosion, leaching and compaction.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]