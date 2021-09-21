Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Business / Farming

Concern grows over CO2 supplies at meat plants

By Nancy Nicolson
September 21, 2021, 8:35 am Updated: September 21, 2021, 9:16 am
Meat wholesalers have warned British chicken and pork could become "seriously rare on the shelves".
Meat wholesalers have warned British chicken and pork could become "seriously rare on the shelves".

Pig and poultry farmers and meat wholesalers are bracing themselves for  disruption as a result of a shortage of CO2 for stunning following the closure of UK fertiliser plants.

British Meat Processors Association chief executive Nick Allen has warned that British chicken and British pork would become “seriously rare on the shelves” and animal numbers building up on farms would  cause welfare issues if the situation isn’t urgently resolved.

In Scotland meat wholesalers are already under pressure as a result of a reduced labour force, and the pig processing plant at Brechin has been on a three-day-a-week schedule since the loss of its export licence to China, leading to a backlog of pigs on farms.

The farmers’ union  (NFUS)  says it is monitoring the CO2 situation, which is the preferred method of stunning for pigs and poultry at slaughter.

The Brechin pig processing plant is on a three-day-a-week schedule, leading to a backlog of pigs on farms.</p> <p>

NFUS policy manager  Penny Middleton said: “In order to maintain the high levels of animal welfare which Scottish farmers and processers pride themselves on, it is imperative that the small number of pig and poultry plants in Scotland have enough CO2 to continue to process pigs and poultry at a steady rate.

“Any potential disruption to supplies would compound the impact that Covid-19 and labour shortages are already having on our meat processing sector.

“Pig and poultry farms are finely tuned and rely on stock leaving farms at a certain time with new stock coming in behind.  The closure of the Brechin pig plant in the spring due to the pandemic clearly illustrated what impact any disruption can rapidly have.”

Pig and poultry rearing systems are finely balanced.

The Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers (SAMW) executive manager, Martin Morgan said a shortage of CO2 was not currently a major issue for member companies.

However he added: “While we have no reports of serious shortages in this respect, we are continuing to follow this situation closely alongside the very real and urgent problems which member companies are facing in relation to labour and transport shortages.”

Martin Morgan is chief executive of SAMW.

The 2 Sisters Food Group which operates the chicken processing plant at Coupar Angus, was contacted.

Meanwhile, the Sustainable Food Trust said gas prices and food shortages had exposed the double crises of energy and food insecurity.

The trust’s chief executive, Patrick Holden   called on government and business leaders  to go beyond “short term sticking plaster solutions” and accelerate moves towards more systemic change.

He added: “If we are serious about food security then we will need a National Food and Farming Strategy that is harmonised with nature and climate, switching to much greater local food production.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal