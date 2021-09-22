Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Resilience is theme of 2022 Oxford Farming Conference

By Nancy Nicolson
September 22, 2021, 5:00 pm
Joyce Campbell is one of the speakers at January's Oxford Farming Conference.
International leaders and farmers from all corners of the UK will be among the speakers at January’s Oxford Farming Conference (OFC)

Tickets are now on sale on sale for the annual event which will focus on the theme “Routes to Resilience” with sessions covering trade, politics, science, climate, technology and individual farm success stories.

Speakers include the EU Agriculture Commissioner, Janusz Wojciechowski; Professor Sarah Bridle, who recently published Food and Climate Change – Without the Hot Air; and Dr Catherine Nakalembe from NASA Harvest exploring what agriculture can learn from science to improve resilience.

European Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski.

Also speaking will be Sutherland farmer  and columnist Joyce Campbell, who featured on the latest BBC  television series of This Farming Life.

One of the event’s highlights, the Oxford Union debate will address the motion: This house believes food production in the UK should not be subsidised.

OFC Co-Chairs, Barbara Bray  and Sarah Mukherjee said: “We are emerging into a post-CAP, post-Brexit, and post-pandemic era where resilience will be key to farming’s success. OFC Directors chose this topic coming out of the pandemic realising the importance of resilience will look to tackle some of the topic’s big questions.

Sarah Mukherjee is a co-chair of the Oxford Farming Conference.

“How can farmers be sustainable in their business management? How can we improve mental and emotional resilience? And, most importantly, what tools do they need to enable this?”

The co-chairs added: “OFC has always provided a unique opportunity to experience what is happening in the wider narrative, share ideas, challenge our politicians and explore how we can act on the opportunities that lie ahead. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Oxford to set the scene for the year and drive our industry forward to become more resilient and prosperous.”

Barbara Bray will co-chair the Oxford Farming Conference.

Full details regarding tickets, speakers, programme and fringe events are available via the OFC website.

