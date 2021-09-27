Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Patrick Krause: The future of crofting is in jeopardy

By Patrick Krause
September 27, 2021, 6:00 am
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 11th May '18 Lewis filers. The crofting village of Balallan in the foreground with the South Lochs peninsula beyond. There are plans to build supertubines on the Eisgein (Eisgean) Estate which forms part of the peninsula.
Crofting is in crisis – crofts are unaffordable to local or young people, many crofts are unused but not passed on, and inappropriate decrofting is waived through.

A regulated system has been allowed to be corrupted by the open market and this clash of ideologies just doesn’t work.

In 2008, Professor Mark Shucksmith, chair of the Committee of Inquiry on Crofting (CoIoC) commented: “Scotland requires a well-populated countryside which sustains a diverse and innovative economy, attracts visitors, cares for natural habitats, biodiversity and carbon stocks, and sustains distinctive cultures.

“Crofting has had success in relation to these objectives, and – given the right support – has the potential to contribute much more.”

Despite its best efforts, the Crofting Commission is failing to manage the system, let alone the crisis crofting faces.

The back-log in bureaucracy seems to increase, the task of administration grows exponentially, and the commission is overwhelmed.

Whilst floundering in paperwork, the regulation of core crofting duties seems to have been all but abandoned; less than 10% of staff time is spent on ‘Residency and Land Use’.

The future of crofting – a system that offers so much more than simply land management or food production – is in jeopardy.

Crofting Commissioners have been asked to share their views on what is needed to bring the sector back into good health.

The term of office of this board of Crofting Commissioners is approaching completion so we wrote to them asking them to reflect on their watch at the helm.

We asked if they recognise the emergency facing crofting and what is preventing the commission from being the effective custodian we all want, and what is required to restore crofting to good health?

Their perspective is unique and we hope that their advice will be taken by Scottish Government.

The situation has deteriorated considerably since the Committee of Inquiry on Crofting reported in 2008, stating back then that crofting, and the many benefits it offers, is in danger and needs urgent attention.

Yet the recognition of the value of crofting has increased during this same period.

It is now far more appreciated that low-intensity land-use is the way forward in addressing climate change, the depletion of biodiversity and environmental degradation, and that more people using the land and producing food on a small-scale tackles depopulation and increases community resilience.

The Scottish Government is concerned about these wider issues and the strategies put forward to address them describe crofting, yet government doesn’t seem to recognise the threat to this system that is unfolding before our eyes.

The Scottish Crofting Commission is angered that crofting law reform does not feature on the Programme for Government.

A great deal can be done now through effective regulation, if the commission is given adequate resources.

Some issues will need legislative reform, which has been widely called for, for many years.

A great deal of work has been done on this with ‘The Sump’, a collation of the anomalies and glitches in the law that need sorting, and the Crofting Bill Group, that spent hundreds of hours working on a bill that would form more effective croft law.

The bill was stopped in the last session of government because Brexit was taking all resources, but it was promised that it would receive urgent attention in the new session.

It was extremely disheartening to see that crofting was only referred to in passing in the Programme for Government and progressing crofting law reform did not appear at all.

