IN PICTURES: Farming stars honoured at RNAS Awards

By Gemma Mackie
November 6, 2021, 6:00 am
SRUC Dean Caroline Argo and 35 and Under Award-winner Chloe Shorten.
The shining stars of the agricultural community were celebrated at the Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s (RNAS) annual awards lunch.

The society presents a number of awards every year to recognise members of the farming community in the north of Scotland.

This year’s recipients, along with two of the three student and apprentice award-winners from 2020, were given their accolades at the ceremony at Jury’s Inn at Aberdeen Airport.

Jim Royan and P&J Farming editor Gemma Mackie.

The Press & Journal award, which is given to a public figure or personality for their services to agriculture, was presented to Jim Royan.

Mr Royan, who hails from Elgin, has had a wide and varying career including owning Scotland’s oldest butchers shop, various roles in the NHS, and being instrumental in developing farm assurance schemes.

ANM Group chairman Pete Watson and Sandra Buchan Lyons.

The local award, sponsored by ANM Group and given to a non-public figure who has made an outstanding contribution to progress in the industry, was presented to Sandra Buchan Lyons.

Mrs Buchan Lyons is principal teacher of science at Kemnay Academy where she has worked to integrate agriculture into her teachings, as well as developing initiatives to bring the farm to the classroom.

Unsung Hero Award-winner Douglas Mitchell and his wife Rosehelen.

The David Argo Award, which is given to an unsung hero employed in the sector, was presented to well-known Laurencekirk haulier Douglas Mitchell.

Mr Mitchell has been running his business – DF Mitchell – for almost 50 years and works with farmers across Scotland from Fife to Orkney and Shetland.

The 35 Years and Under Award, sponsored by Scotland’s Rural College, was awarded to Huntly pig farm manager Chloe Shorten.

The award is given to a person in that age group who has shown significant achievement and contribution to agriculture.

Abbie McGillivray, Jane Mitchell from Johnston Carmichael, and Isla Dickie-Moir.

Meanwhile, the student award for a farmer’s son or daughter working at home went to Abbie McGillivray, while the award for an agricultural student working outwith the farm was presented to Isla Dickie-Moir.

Both awards were sponsored by accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael.

Apprentice Award-winner Lewis Grieve and Eileen Brown from Turriff Agri-Parts.

The Turriff Agri-Parts-sponsored award for an agricultural apprentice went to Lewis Grieve, who hails from Turriff and is working as an apprentice engineer at machinery company CC Powell Ltd.

The 2020 student and apprentice award-winners were also recognised – Ian Armstrong was given the student working at home award while Robert Clarke took the apprentice award.

One of the 2020 student award recipients – Ian Armstrong.

The winner of the student working outwith the farm award went to Anna Duncan, however she was unable to attend the awards ceremony.

The 2020 Apprentice Award recipient Robert Clarke.

Lastly, RNAS made a special presentation to agricultural journalist Eddie Gillanders, who retired from the role of society press secretary last year.

Linda Sim was also honoured for her work helping at RNAS events over the years.

RNAS president Jimmy Dick and Eddie Gillanders.

