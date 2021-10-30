Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RNAS Award: Science teacher praised for farm education

By Gemma Mackie
October 30, 2021, 6:00 am
Sandra Buchan Lyons is the winner of this year's RNAS local award.

A north-east secondary school teacher has been praised for her efforts to teach youngsters about farming and food production.

Sandra Buchan Lyons is the recipient of this year’s Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) local award.

The award, which is sponsored by ANM Group, is presented to a non-public figure who has made an outstanding contribution to progress in the industry.

Mrs Buchan Lyons is principal teacher of science at Kemnay Academy, where she is heavily involved in schemes to integrate agriculture into her teachings and to bring the farm to the classroom.

She began her teaching career at Tobermory High School on the Isle of Mull, before moving to Aberdeenshire with her husband Andrew Lyons who runs North Auchmachar Farm, near Mintlaw.

Mrs Buchan Lyons says she has always had an interest in agriculture and working to incorporate it into her lessons.

She has delivered this through working with rural education charity, the Royal Northern Countryside Initiative (RNCI), the Learning for Sustainability element of the Scottish Curriculum, and more recently work to teach S1 and S2 pupils about food and the environment.

Mrs Buchan Lyons was also instrumental in developing the school’s farming and countryside group, which organises a country show for pupils, and prior to the Covid-19 pandemic she secured funding from Education Scotland to develop and deliver the STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) on the Farm project.

The initiative, run in partnership with RNCI, aims to arm STEM teachers with resources to integrate agriculture into their lessons.

“It’s [farming] something I have an interest in, but I also really do see it as science in action,” said Mrs Buchan Lyon, who has incorporated information about farm fertiliser use into her chemistry lessons.

“I would hope that some more schools will embrace this.”

One of the citations nominating Mrs Buchan Lyons for the award describes her as someone who “does an amazing amount of extra work in promoting farming and agricultural issues to her pupils”.

Another reads: “It is important we recognise people, and especially teachers, who go that extra mile to teach children, as this is then communicated to their parents, on the virtues and influences of agriculture”.

On winning the award, Mrs Buchan Lyons said: “It’s really nice to be recognised beyond education and for education within another industry.”

She will receive her award at a special RNAS awards lunch on Friday November 5.

