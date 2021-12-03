Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Scottish politicians press UK Government on seed potato exports ban

By Gemma Mackie
December 3, 2021, 5:00 pm
Scottish seed potato growers haven't been able to export to Europe or Northern Ireland since Brexit.

A pair of Scottish politicians have put renewed pressure on the UK Government over the post-Brexit ban on seed potato exports.

Seed potato producers in the UK have been unable to send their produce to Northern Ireland or Europe since the beginning of the year due to the Brexit trade deal not including third-country equivalence for seed potatoes.

This is the mechanism whereby the European Commission decides whether a non-EU country’s regulatory, supervisory and enforcement regime is equivalent to its own.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin and Gordon MP Richard Thomson met seed potato grower John Lind and NFU Scotland vice-president Andrew Connon to discuss the issue.

From left – Richard Thomson MP, seed potato farmer John Lind, NFU Scotland vice-president Andrew Connon and Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin.

Speaking following the meeting, Ms Martin said the impact of the restrictions on the seed potato sector could be devastating.

“This is yet another example of a key Scottish industry being disproportionately impacted by the UK’s exit from the European Union,” added Ms Martin.

“The UK Government is simply not doing enough to support seed potato farmers despite promises from the Tories that Brexit would offer prosperity and opportunity for business; farmers have been left in limbo and it is an outrage.”

Mr Thomson said Brexit had put Scottish seed potato growers’ largest and most lucrative market – Europe – in “grave peril”.

He said: “Far from capturing new markets, the story of Brexit to date for farmers and food producers has been one of UK Government incompetence seeing export market share being threatened, while making it harder to compete domestically.

“Our seed potato growers need action from the UK Government now.”

A Defra spokesman said the Government continued to press the EU on the issue.

A spokesman from the UK Government’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said: “We fully appreciate the importance of Scotland’s seed potato industry, not only for ware production across the UK but also for export, and its deserved reputation for high quality.

“We continue to press the EU to reconsider its position in line with its own regulations on the import of seed potatoes from Great Britain to the EU.”

Defra calls a halt to EU seed potato imports after negotiations fail

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]