Harestone Paquita leads online Charolais heifer sale

By Gemma Mackie
December 6, 2021, 5:00 pm
Harestone Paquita sold for 9,000gn.

Charolais heifers sold to a top of 9,000gn at a special online sale of stock from the Harestone and Allanfauld herds.

The online timed auction, conducted by Harrison and Hethertingon, attracted interest from buyers as far away as Germany.

The Harestone herd, based near Insch in Aberdeenshire and run by father and son duo Neil and Stuart Barclay, led the sale when Harestone Paquita went under the hammer for 9,000gn.

By Harestone Jacquard, which stood Royal Highland Show champion and Champion of the World, and out of Harestone Felicity, she sold in-calf to Bostonia Richie. She sold to Northern Ireland with Messrs McCaffrey, Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Next best at 8,200gn was Harestone Passionflower selling to Messrs Fairhurst & Son, Lawkland, Lancaster.

Harestone Passionflower sold for 8,200gn.

By Harestone Ronsard – another Highland Show champion – and out of Blelack Gemma, she sold in-calf to Bostonia Richie.

Messrs Fairhurst also paid 7,200gn for another heifer in-calf to Bostonia Richie.

This was Harestone Patricia, by imported French sire Nano and out of Harestone Naomi, which is by the 12,000gn Allanfauld Gambler.

Harestone Patricia sold for 7,200gn.

The first lot in the ring sold for 5,000gn to Torben Arf, Charolais Zucht Art, Germany.

This was Hareston Primula, by the 12,000gn Balmyle Addition and out of Harestone Freya. She was also in-calf to Bostonia Richie.

Meanwhile, entries from the MacGregor family’s Allanfauld herd based near Kilsyth, Glasgow, sold to 4,000gn.

The sale leader, selling to Radley Livestock at Loaningfoot in Dumfries, was Allanfauld Pomona.

By Allanfauld Lachie and out of Allanfauld Malibu, she sold in-calf to Harestone Oscar.

Sale averages: Harestone, seven heifers, £6,0000; Allanfauld, three heifers, £3,666.66.

