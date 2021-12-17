Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Farmer disappointment at final agreement on UK-Australia trade deal

By Gemma Mackie
December 17, 2021, 5:00 pm
Farm leaders say the UK-Australia trade deal offers little benefit to British farmers.

Final agreement on a UK-Australia trade deal has been met with anger by farming bodies who warn it will damage the British farming industry.

The deal, announced by prime ministers Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison in June, has now been finalised at a virtual signing ceremony.

According to the Department for International Trade, the deal is expected to increase trade with Australia by 53% and boost the economy by £2.3 billion.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the agreement would “deliver for businesses, families and consumers in every part of the UK”, however farmers have warned it will put them under pressure from “damaging levels” of Australian dairy, sugar, beef and lamb imports.

The NFU said the deal offered little benefit to British farmers, while organic body the Soil Association said the deal was “void of common sense”.

The Scottish Government also criticised the deal and a spokesman said it had “opened the door to imports of Australian beef and lamb produced cheaper and to lower welfare standards”.

NFU president Minette Batters.

NFU president, Minette Batters, said the deal would result in full liberalisation of trade for dairy produce after six years, sugar after eight years, and beef and lamb after 15 years.

“Just as concerningly, the UK has agreed to beef and lamb quotas which will favour imports of high-value cuts, despite this being the end of the market where British farmers tend to derive any value from their hard work,” added Ms Batters.

“Ultimately, this deal simply serves to heap further pressure on farm businesses at a time when they are facing extraordinary inflationary pressure and sustained labour shortages.”

She urged MPS to scrutinise the deal and see if it matches up to government rhetoric to support British farmers and safeguard their high animal welfare and environmental standards.

“I fear they will be disappointed,” added Ms Batters.

Meanwhile, the Soil Association’s head of food policy, Rob Percival, said there was little in the deal to benefit British farmers or citizens.

He added: “It’s void of common sense; as British farmers are stepping up to meet the environmental challenges of this century, our government signs a deal that undercuts them.”

