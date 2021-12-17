Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Changes to trailer licensing welcomed by farmers’ union

By Nancy Nicolson
December 17, 2021, 4:58 pm
Anyone who passed their car driving test from January 1 1997 is now allowed to tow trailers up to 3,500kg.

The regulations surrounding trailer tests and licensing have finally been changed by the UK Government.

After months of uncertainty, DVLA has confirmed that under the new regulations, anyone who passed their car driving test from January 1 1997 is now allowed to tow trailers up to 3,500kg .

The DVLA will automatically update driving licence records and category BE will be added to photocard licenses when they are renewed.

The farmers’ union welcomed the change and encouraged members to take part in training before towing.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) transport adviser Jamie Smart said: “NFUS are pleased that the uncertainty over trailer licensing has been resolved and as of December 16 anyone who holds a category B (car license) will also be entitled to tow a trailer up to 3500 kg subject to the towing vehicles towing capacity.

“We strongly advise that anyone who intends to tow a trailer behind their car or pickup undertakes appropriate training as this will improve road safety as well as ensuring compliance with health and safety legislation.”

Full guidance on the regulation change is available on the government website, www.gov.uk/driving-licence-categories.

