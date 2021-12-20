Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Product trial aims to boost farm AD output

By Nancy Nicolson
December 20, 2021, 5:00 pm
Previous trials demonstrated an improvement in gas production and efficiency.

Farms in Fife and Stirlingshire have been selected for full-scale trials of a new additive designed to reduce waste and make anaerobic digesters (AD) more efficient.

The three-month trials will see Edinburgh-based Carbogenics add CreChar,  a  product made from from waste paper and cardboard, to the plants after earlier trials showed it encourages the development of the microorganisms that digest  food or farm waste.

According to the company the increased  efficiency means an anaerobic digester can produce more biogas from the same amount of feedstock, or maintain its output using less feedstock.

The aim is to boost AD efficiency to divert food and farm waste from landfill.

At one of the trial sites, Strathendrick Biogas in Stirlingshire, the AD plant processes a variable mixture of food and farm waste including grass silage, distillery by-products and barley mill waste.

The operator of the site, Robert Kennedy,  said an earlier trial resulted in a significant improvement in gas production and efficiency.

He added: “I am delighted to step up these trials to test the robustness of the product further.

“CreChar is a game changer for biogas operators, allowing them to maximise biogas production whilst reducing feedstock costs.”

The two other sites, in Fife and Nottinghamshire, use other types of farm waste including chicken manure, and both  put their biogas directly into the local gas grid.

Carbogenics chief executive Ed Craig.

Carbogenics believe that they can make anaerobic digestion more attractive to farmers and landowners  by helping divert food and farm waste from landfill and in turn reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The company’s chief executive, Ed Craig, said previous attempts to improve efficiency had  focused on engineering solution.

“They  have a high cost whereas our focus is on the biology of the process. Our solution is low-cost and simple to administer,” he said.

“Farmers, landowners and other businesses thinking of expanding their anaerobic digestion operations or investing in this technology for the first time want to see what works.

“That is why we have recruited three AD operators to take on these full-scale trials so the benefits of adding the biochar we create can be seen in real time using different feedstocks.”

 

