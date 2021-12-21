Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Farming

Chief vet demands better biosecurity as bird flu spreads

By Nancy Nicolson
December 21, 2021, 5:00 pm
Bird flu is being detected in backyard flocks and on commercial farms.

Poultry keepers have been told they’re not doing enough to stop the spread of bird flu after 60 cases have been confirmed across the UK since November.

As the country’s biggest ever outbreak of the disease continues to grow, the UK’s chief vet, Christine Middlemiss has urged poultry keepers not to be complacent and to step up their biosecurity.

She said: “We have taken swift action to limit the spread of the disease including introducing housing measures. However we are seeing a growing number of bird flu cases both on commercial farms and in backyard birds right across the country.

“Many poultry keepers have excellent biosecurity standards but the number of cases we are seeing suggests that not enough is being done to keep bird flu out.

“Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands you must take action now to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease.”

Migratory species like geese can carry the virus.

The risk of infection comes from wild birds migrating from Europe, and since last month poultry keepers are legally obliged to keep their birds indoors or risk a fine.

Before the housing regulation was introduced, a backyard flock in Angus was infected and had to be culled.

In Scotland the other outbreaks have centred around Gretna, Annan and Moffat in  Dumfriesshire where there are large populations of migrating birds.

Most producers are already implementing the strictest of measures to protect their flocks, including disinfecting footwear and clothes, and only allowing essential visitors.

Ms Middlemiss said those failing to implement these measures risk infecting their own flocks by walking the virus into their holdings.

Commercial poultry producers are concerned even when birds are housed and biosecurity measures are in place.

Bird keepers must report any suspicion of disease to local Field Services Offices
in Inverness, Inverurie and Perth

The UK Health Security Agency has confirmed that the risk to public health is very low  and it does not affect the consumption of poultry or eggs.

 

