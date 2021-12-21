Chief vet demands better biosecurity as bird flu spreads

An error occurred. Please try again.

Poultry keepers have been told they’re not doing enough to stop the spread of bird flu after 60 cases have been confirmed across the UK since November.

As the country’s biggest ever outbreak of the disease continues to grow, the UK’s chief vet, Christine Middlemiss has urged poultry keepers not to be complacent and to step up their biosecurity.

She said: “We have taken swift action to limit the spread of the disease including introducing housing measures. However we are seeing a growing number of bird flu cases both on commercial farms and in backyard birds right across the country.

“Many poultry keepers have excellent biosecurity standards but the number of cases we are seeing suggests that not enough is being done to keep bird flu out.

“Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands you must take action now to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease.”

The risk of infection comes from wild birds migrating from Europe, and since last month poultry keepers are legally obliged to keep their birds indoors or risk a fine.

Before the housing regulation was introduced, a backyard flock in Angus was infected and had to be culled.

In Scotland the other outbreaks have centred around Gretna, Annan and Moffat in Dumfriesshire where there are large populations of migrating birds.

Most producers are already implementing the strictest of measures to protect their flocks, including disinfecting footwear and clothes, and only allowing essential visitors.

Ms Middlemiss said those failing to implement these measures risk infecting their own flocks by walking the virus into their holdings.

Bird keepers must report any suspicion of disease to local Field Services Offices

in Inverness, Inverurie and Perth

The UK Health Security Agency has confirmed that the risk to public health is very low and it does not affect the consumption of poultry or eggs.