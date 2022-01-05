Plans unveiled for White Gold sale of pedigree Charolais females

An error occurred. Please try again.

Plans have been unveiled for the special White Gold sale of pedigree Charolais females later this month.

The sale, organised by Harrison & Hetherington in conjunction with the British Charolais Cattle Society, will take place on Friday January 21 at Borderway Mart in Carlisle.

An entry of 31 heifers, either served or maiden, are forward from herds across the country.

These include: the Milne family’s Elgin herd based at Kennies Hillock, Lhanbryde, Elgin; the Massie family’s Elrick herd based at Mains of Elrick, Auchnagatt, Ellon; and the Mornity herd run by Jack Nicoll Farms Limited at Alyth, Blairgowrie.

Harrison & Hetherington managing director, Scott Donaldson, said the auctioneering company was delighted to be working with the Charolais Cattle Society to rekindle its winter sale of Charolais females – previously a Christmas Cracker sale was held at the end of the year.

“The aim of this sale is to provide both a showcase and a live ring sale, as we know there is demand from those looking to improve their existing herds and those wanting to start up their own herd,” added Mr Donaldson.

“In recent years these noted herds have been primarily sold females directly off farm, so the opportunity to purchase females of this calibre, on the open market and under one roof, has been almost non-existent.

“Our intention is for this sale to become a key and regular date in both the Charolais breeders’ calendar and our own calendar here at Harrison & Hetherington.”

British Charolais Cattle Society chairman, Allen Drysdale, said there was a clear demand for top quality females within the breed.

He said: “In holding this sale, we are offering a platform for vendors to show off their breeding, and providing an opportunity for existing and new breeders to have a choice of best-quality stock to purchase on the open market.

“This is a fantastic way to begin the year and without a doubt this will be a great sale; I’m looking forward to it enormously.”