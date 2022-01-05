Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Plans unveiled for White Gold sale of pedigree Charolais females

By Gemma Mackie
January 5, 2022, 11:45 am
The sale takes place on January 21.

Plans have been unveiled for the special White Gold sale of pedigree Charolais females later this month.

The sale, organised by Harrison & Hetherington in conjunction with the British Charolais Cattle Society, will take place on Friday January 21 at Borderway Mart in Carlisle.

An entry of 31 heifers, either served or maiden, are forward from herds across the country.

These include: the Milne family’s Elgin herd based at Kennies Hillock, Lhanbryde, Elgin; the Massie family’s Elrick herd based at Mains of Elrick, Auchnagatt, Ellon; and the Mornity herd run by Jack Nicoll Farms Limited at Alyth, Blairgowrie.

Harrison & Hetherington managing director, Scott Donaldson, said the auctioneering company was delighted to be working with the Charolais Cattle Society to rekindle its winter sale of Charolais females – previously a Christmas Cracker sale was held at the end of the year.

“The aim of this sale is to provide both a showcase and a live ring sale, as we know there is demand from those looking to improve their existing herds and those wanting to start up their own herd,” added Mr Donaldson.

“In recent years these noted herds have been primarily sold females directly off farm, so the opportunity to purchase females of this calibre, on the open market and under one roof, has been almost non-existent.

“Our intention is for this sale to become a key and regular date in both the Charolais breeders’ calendar and our own calendar here at Harrison & Hetherington.”

British Charolais Cattle Society chairman, Allen Drysdale, said there was a clear demand for top quality females within the breed.

He said: “In holding this sale, we are offering a platform for vendors to show off their breeding, and providing an opportunity for existing and new breeders to have a choice of best-quality stock to purchase on the open market.

“This is a fantastic way to begin the year and without a doubt this will be a great sale; I’m looking forward to it enormously.”

Charolais bulls smash records at Stirling as breed confidence surges

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]