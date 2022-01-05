Patrick Young the favourite for indoor tennis championship at Westburn Park

An error occurred. Please try again.

The North-East Scotland Indoor Senior Championships take place at Aberdeen Tennis Centre in Westburn Park this weekend following its enforced absence 12 months ago.

Stonehaven player Patrick Young, the runner up in 2018, who now plays out of Newlands in Glasgow, is the men’s singles top seed.

He opens with a clash against Banchory’s Connall Cowie.

Seeded to meet Patrick in Sunday’s final is Scott Macaulay (Bearsden), who was on the books at Pittodrie as a goalkeeper a few years ago, and he faces Logan Gillespie (Rubislaw) in the first round.

Also seeded are Ben Hudson (Broughty Ferry), Daniel Gunn (Whitecraigs), Euan Mackenzie (Craiglockhart), Cameron Fryer (David Lloyd Dundee), Ruari McLennan (Stirling) and Luke McFarlane (Merchiston Castle).

David Lloyd Sunderland’s Halle Pringle is the favourite for the women’s singles event, ahead of Zoe Moffat (Whitecraigs) and Birchwood Leisure sisters Hima and Ella Fernando.

Play commences at 1.30pm on Friday and continues through to Sunday afternoon.