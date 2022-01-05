Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Patrick Young the favourite for indoor tennis championship at Westburn Park

By staff
January 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Patrick Young
Patrick Young

The North-East Scotland Indoor Senior Championships take place at Aberdeen Tennis Centre in Westburn Park this weekend following its enforced absence 12 months ago.

Stonehaven player Patrick Young, the runner up in 2018, who now plays out of Newlands in Glasgow, is the men’s singles top seed.

He opens with a clash against Banchory’s Connall Cowie.

Seeded to meet Patrick in Sunday’s final is Scott Macaulay (Bearsden), who was on the books at Pittodrie as a goalkeeper a few years ago, and he faces Logan Gillespie (Rubislaw) in the first round.

Also seeded are Ben Hudson (Broughty Ferry), Daniel Gunn (Whitecraigs), Euan Mackenzie (Craiglockhart), Cameron Fryer (David Lloyd Dundee), Ruari McLennan (Stirling) and Luke McFarlane (Merchiston Castle).

David Lloyd Sunderland’s Halle Pringle is the favourite for the women’s singles event, ahead of Zoe Moffat (Whitecraigs) and Birchwood Leisure sisters Hima and Ella Fernando.

Play commences at 1.30pm on Friday and continues through to Sunday afternoon.

