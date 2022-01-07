Orkney farmers raise more than £50k for charity with tractor run

An error occurred. Please try again.

Orkney’s farming community came out in force to hold their first tractor run and raise funds for two local charities.

More than 150 tractors and agricultural vehicles, donned in festive lights, congregated at Orkney Auction Mart before setting off on a 14-mile loop around Kirkwall.

Thousands of spectators from all over Orkney lined the streets to watch the elaborate procession, and once completed, smaller convoys made their way back home via their local towns and villages, spreading festive cheer to all corners of Orkney.

In collaboration with existing charity Friends of Stoneworks Orkney a staggering £50,000 has been raised – and the figure continues to rise – for local charities CLAN Orkney and the Kirkwall MS Therapy Centre.

The event came about following a comment on the Orkney Farmers Facebook page one Sunday evening by South Ronaldsay farmer, Graham Nicholson.

Hopeful that someone else would take on the organising, he quickly took on the role and joined forces with fellow farmer Steven Sinclair.

Together the duo organised the event in two weeks, with an initial target of raising £4,000 for the two charities.

Mr Nicholson said support for the tractor run grew quickly.

“It was never our event,” added Mr Nicholson, who said the idea came about because he wanted to spread some Christmas cheer and thought it would be a fun thing for farmers on the islands to do.

Mr Nicholson said he had been “completely blown away” by the support from the island community for the event and plans are afoot for another run this year.

Donations towards the tractor run can be made online until January 10 at justgiving.com/fundraising/graham-nicholson13