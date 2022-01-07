Joe Harper: If Calvin Ramsay is sold in January Aberdeen should try to get him back on loan

An error occurred. Please try again.

If Calvin Ramsay is sold in the January transfer window Aberdeen should push to get him back on loan.

English Premier League clubs are all in the race to land the 18-year-old.

With clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Watford interested the Reds could receive an offer they can’t refuse.

Add in Italian side Bologna and Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt and Ramsay is one of the hottest properties in Scottish football.

Ramsay is key to Aberdeen’s first team so the ideal scenario could be selling the teen in a big money move – and keeping him at Pittodrie on loan.

If a club tables a bid too good to turn down the Dons could push to keep him on a loan for six to 18 months to continue his development.

The Dons could get the major chunk of any fee now and then the rest when that loan period is finished.

Ramsay would be able to continue his development at Pittodrie with regular first team starts.

By the end of that period the teen would be an even better player with more experience.

Then the club that bought him can pay the rest of the transfer fee.

It would represent a win for Ramsay, Aberdeen and any club that signs him.

Aberdeen get a large transfer fee, Ramsay continues to develop and the club that signs him knows he is learning in a good environment.

The Dons did a similar deal in January 2018 when Norwich City signed midfielder Kenny McLean.

Having signed McLean on a three-and-a-half-year, Norwich loaned him back to Aberdeen until the end of the season.

It was a slightly different situation as McLean was 26 at the time and had already broken into the Scotland senior squad.

However it shows that these types of deals can work for all parties.

The £16m transfer of Nathan Patterson from Rangers to Everton can only strengthen Aberdeen’s position when clubs come in with bids.

If Patterson is worth that amount the Reds can argue Ramsay is worth at least half that figure.

Ramsay has just as much potential as Everton’s newly signed right-back Patterson.

If he is to be sold on Ramsay could go for £7m to £10m when you factor in how good he is and the level of the clubs interested in him.

Ramsay has been superb in his breakthrough season and plays with a confidence and maturity way beyond his young age.

It is no surprise big clubs are lining up in the race to sign him.

He has already pitched in with eight assists this season, despite missing two months due to injury.

Those are very impressive stats for a right-back and clubs are sitting up and taking notice.

Ramsay is an exciting talent, has a great attitude, is strong and can deliver fantastic crosses.

The teenager also plays with absolutely no fear and is exciting to watch.

Those are all attractive propositions to clubs. He ticks all the boxes in what they want from a young player.

I have no doubt that should he exit for an English Premier League club this month he has the talent and attitude to break into their first team.

However should he go the best scenario for Aberdeen would be to land a large transfer fee – and get the benefit of him still starring in a Red jersey with a loan deal.

McGrath would be a key Dons signing

Hopefully Aberdeen can win the race to sign St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath.

The 25-year-old is an exciting player who could really fit into the Dons side.

McGrath is now an established Republic of Ireland international and it is no surprise there are teams chasing him.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and could really bolster the Aberdeen midfield in January – if they can get him for the right price.

If not then there is the option of a pre-contract for next season.

McGrath netted 17 times in all competitions for St Mirren last season which is a fantastic goal return from midfield.

He could complement and add another dimension to a midfield that already has Scott Brown and Lewis Ferguson.

🏆 Congratulations Jamie McGrath! @cinchuk SPFL Goal of the Month award winner for November! 🥇 Jamie McGrath – @saintmirrenfc v Livingston

🥈 Tony Watt – @MotherwellFC v Dundee United

🥉 Joe Aribo – Livingston v @RangersFC pic.twitter.com/t4wlajn5AC — SPFL (@spfl) December 13, 2021

The January transfer window is now open and manager Stephen Glass will be determined to exit it stronger.

That could come down to a host of different factors regarding players potentially exiting this month.

What is vital is that if a player does leave, the Dons are ready and primed to secure a replacement before the window closes.

Signing McGrath would be a major addition to the Dons.

Promotion the target for McInnes

Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes must get Kilmarnock back into the Premiership at the first time of asking.

McInnes had been out of management since exiting Pittodrie in March last year.

Taking Kilmarnock back into the top flight will be a challenge as the Championship is so competitive this season.

Killie are a big club and the pressure will be on to get them back up.

McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty are a strong management team.

They proved that during more than seven years at Pittodrie.

I wish them both the best of luck – unless they are playing against the Dons.