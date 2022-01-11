Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Your Dog, Your Responsibility – new livestock worrying campaign launched

By Gemma Mackie
January 11, 2022, 5:01 pm
Members of the Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime gathered to launch the new campaign.

Police Scotland and rural bodies launched a new campaign, Your Dog – Your Responsibility, to highlight the increased penalties for those found guilty of letting their dogs worry livestock.

The campaign from the Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime (SPARC) – whose membership includes Police Scotland, farming union NFU Scotland, and rural insurer NFU Mutual – follows new legislation which increases the penalties for dog owners who let their pets worry, kill or injure farmed animals.

The new legislation, introduced through a member’s Bill brought forward by SNP MSP Emma Harper, increase penalties for owners who let their dogs attack livestock to a maximum fine of £40,000 and/or 12 months imprisonment.

It also extends the legislation to cover camelids, such as alpacas and llamas, as well as ostriches, game birds and farmed deer.

Police Scotland’s national rural crime co-ordinator, Inspector Alan Dron, said the campaign was being launched to raise awareness of the new legislation among dog owners – both new and experienced.

Speaking from the launch of the campaign at the Pentland Hills Regional Park, near Balerno on the outskirts of Edinburgh, Inspector Dron said: “The penalty before was £1,000 but now it’s up to £40,000 and/or imprisonment.

“The whole point of that is to act as a deterrent and to hopefully try to show the gravity of a livestock attack and make people think it is your dog so it’s your responsibility.”

Farmers are encouraged to report all dog attacks on livestock.

He advised farmers, crofters and anyone who keeps livestock to try and apply a bit of common sense when dealing with people walking their dogs in the countryside.

“Be aware that their a lot more new people into the outdoors – educate them and try and put signage up, but only when appropriate,” added Inspector Dron.

He encouraged any farmers who witnesses a dog chasing their livestock to report it to Police Scotland, either by telephone on 999 for an ongoing incident or 101 for an incident that has already happened, or by email.

NFU Scotland’s rural business policy adviser, Rhianna Montgomery, said hundreds of livestock worrying incidents happened on farms and crofts across Scotland every year.

She said: “Working closely with other stakeholders, informing and educating the public of good practice when taking access in the countryside with dogs, and the penalties now in place for those who are irresponsible, is imperative in reducing the number of livestock attacks.”

NFU Mutual’s regional manager for Scotland, Mark McBrearty, said the insurer had experienced an increase in claims for livestock attacks by dogs since the start of the Covid pandemic.

He said: “The new legislation is a huge step forward as it means farmers and police are able to trace offending dogs’ owners and impose serious penalties.

“We’re supporting the Your Dog – Your Responsibility – campaign to spread the message about the new law and encourage irresponsible dog owners to control their pets.”

The campaign will run throughout the lambing season when ewes and lambs are most vulnerable to attacks, before running again in the autumn.

