Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Use data and technology to overcome challenges, farmers told

By Nancy Nicolson
January 15, 2022, 7:00 am
TURBULENCE: Ian Wheal of Breedr says farmers are more than capable of overcoming the hurdles ahead.

New opportunities will outweigh the challenges facing the livestock industry in the next five to 10 years according to a panel of industry insiders.

While cattle and sheep producers are facing environmental and net zero targets, new trade deals and changes to support payments, Ian Wheal, co-founder of the precision livestock app Breedr told a conference that farmers are more than capable of overcoming the turbulence.

“By taking more control of the supply chain, ensuring two-way feedback from fork to farm, and using new technology and genetics, farmers can significantly improve efficiencies,” he said.

“All sustainability comes with commercial sustainability, and by using data there’s a big opportunity to improve both farm productivity and carbon footprints.”

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker

Phil Stocker, the chief executive of the National Sheep Association, also argued that basing management decisions on real farm data is key.

He said: “The top producers output is 60% higher than the bottom producers, with similar costs – these are really significant variables which can be addressed.”

Phil Bicknell, head of business development at the UK’s livestock innovation Centre, CIEL, added that actions to improve business performance could also help environmental impact.

He added: “Use science and data to inform your decision-making. There is no shortage of innovation and technology to help; despite all the uncertainties and challenges the livestock sector is in for an exciting time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]