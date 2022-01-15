Covid testing capacity increased with pop-up collection points across the Highlands

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Highland Council and NHS Highland will work in partnership to deliver increased capacity of lateral flow fests across the region from next week.

Due to the spread of the Omicron variant, increased testing is one way to help track the spread and keep the public safe.

Therefore from week beginning Monday, January 17, pop-up Lateral Flow Devices (LFD) collection points will be opened across the region.

The kits will be free to collect and can be used at home with the Scottish Government encouraging people to take a test before going out to a public event or social gathering.

With the increase in the spread of Omicron, testing capacity has been stretched with areas not being able to supply tests.

The online government service that delivers LFD testing kits to homes was also put under pressure with testing capacity diminished by stock shortages at the start of January.

It comes as Scotland reaches a grim milestone of 10,000 Covid deaths since the pandemic began, with the latest cases still high at 290 for the Highlands.

Packs of LFD tests for anyone without symptoms will be available to collect at the following locations:

Monday January 17

Cradlehall Court, Inverness – 8:30 am-12 noon

Culloden Central Shopping Area – 1 pm-3:30 pm

Wick Riverside Car Park – 10:30 am-12:30 pm, 1 pm-3 pm

Fort William Middle Street Car Park – 10:30 am-12:30 pm, 1 pm-3 pm

Tuesday January 18

Inshes Retail Park, Inverness – 8:30 am-12:30 pm, 1 pm-3:30 pm

Golspie Fountain Road Car Park – 9:30 am-12 noon

Brora Station Square – 1 pm-3 pm

Broadford Village Car Park – 10:30 am-12 noon

Kyle Station Road Car Park – 1 pm-3 pm

Wednesday January 19

Telford Retail Park, Inverness – 8:30 am-12 noon, 12:30 pm-3:30 pm

Tain Queen Street Car Park – 9:30 am-12 noon

Dornoch Castle Street – 1 pm-3:30 pm

Thurso Bridge Car Park – 10:30 am-12 noon, 12:30 pm-3 pm

Thursday January 20

Merkinch Community Centre – 8:30 am-12 noon

Balloan Park, Inverness – 1 pm-3:30 pm

Dingwall Greenhill Street – 9 am-12 noon, 12:30 pm-3:30 pm

Aviemore Retail Park – 9 am-12 noon, 12:30 pm-3:30 pm

Friday January 21

Inverness Retail Park – 8:30 am-12 noon, 12:30 pm-3 pm

Nairn Falconer’s Lane Car Park – 9 am-12 noon, 12:30 pm-3 pm

Brora Station Square – 9:30 am-12 noon

Golspie Fountain Road Car Park – 1 pm-3 pm

Dr Tim Allison, Director of Public Health with NHS Highland, said: “There is still a high level of Covid-19 within the Highlands and minimising spread remains vitally important.

“When dealing with a disease that can be asymptomatic, such as COVID-19, it is necessary to diagnose cases as early as possible to prevent more people becoming infected without realising.

“The regular taking of LFD tests in our community helps the NHS to find asymptomatic cases and stop the virus spreading.”

If you do have symptoms of Covid-19 then you can arrange for a PCR test by clicking here.