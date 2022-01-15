Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid testing capacity increased with pop-up collection points across the Highlands

By Ross Hempseed
January 15, 2022, 7:56 am Updated: January 15, 2022, 10:52 am
increased home testing capacity

The Highland Council and NHS Highland will work in partnership to deliver increased capacity of lateral flow fests across the region from next week.

Due to the spread of the Omicron variant, increased testing is one way to help track the spread and keep the public safe.

Therefore from week beginning Monday, January 17, pop-up Lateral Flow Devices (LFD) collection points will be opened across the region.

The kits will be free to collect and can be used at home with the Scottish Government encouraging people to take a test before going out to a public event or social gathering.

With the increase in the spread of Omicron, testing capacity has been stretched with areas not being able to supply tests.

The online government service that delivers LFD testing kits to homes was also put under pressure with testing capacity diminished by stock shortages at the start of January.

It comes as Scotland reaches a grim milestone of 10,000 Covid deaths since the pandemic began, with the latest cases still high at 290 for the Highlands.

Packs of LFD tests for anyone without symptoms will be available to collect at the following locations:

Monday January 17

Cradlehall Court, Inverness – 8:30 am-12 noon
Culloden Central Shopping Area – 1 pm-3:30 pm
Wick Riverside Car Park – 10:30 am-12:30 pm, 1 pm-3 pm
Fort William Middle Street Car Park – 10:30 am-12:30 pm, 1 pm-3 pm

Tuesday January 18

Inshes Retail Park, Inverness – 8:30 am-12:30 pm, 1 pm-3:30 pm
Golspie Fountain Road Car Park – 9:30 am-12 noon
Brora Station Square – 1 pm-3 pm
Broadford Village Car Park – 10:30 am-12 noon
Kyle Station Road Car Park – 1 pm-3 pm

Wednesday January 19

Telford Retail Park, Inverness – 8:30 am-12 noon, 12:30 pm-3:30 pm
Tain Queen Street Car Park – 9:30 am-12 noon
Dornoch Castle Street – 1 pm-3:30 pm
Thurso Bridge Car Park – 10:30 am-12 noon, 12:30 pm-3 pm

Thursday January 20

Merkinch Community Centre – 8:30 am-12 noon
Balloan Park, Inverness – 1 pm-3:30 pm
Dingwall Greenhill Street – 9 am-12 noon, 12:30 pm-3:30 pm
Aviemore Retail Park – 9 am-12 noon, 12:30 pm-3:30 pm

Friday January 21

Inverness Retail Park – 8:30 am-12 noon, 12:30 pm-3 pm
Nairn Falconer’s Lane Car Park – 9 am-12 noon, 12:30 pm-3 pm
Brora Station Square – 9:30 am-12 noon
Golspie Fountain Road Car Park – 1 pm-3 pm

Dr Tim Allison, Director of Public Health with NHS Highland, said: “There is still a high level of Covid-19 within the Highlands and minimising spread remains vitally important.

“When dealing with a disease that can be asymptomatic, such as COVID-19, it is necessary to diagnose cases as early as possible to prevent more people becoming infected without realising.

“The regular taking of LFD tests in our community helps the NHS to find asymptomatic cases and stop the virus spreading.”

If you do have symptoms of Covid-19 then you can arrange for a PCR test by clicking here.

