Stirling Bull Sales 2022: Farmers told to pre-register ahead of sales

By Gemma Mackie
January 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Stirling Bull Sales take place on February 6-7 and February 20-22.

Farmers and crofters wishing to buy a new bull are being asked to pre-register before attending next month’s Stirling Bull Sales.

The event, organised by United Auctions and held at its base at the Stirling Agricultural Centre, takes place on February 6-7 and February 20-22.

The first instalment will comprise shows and sales of 161 Aberdeen-Angus bulls and 16 females, 95 Beef Shorthorn bulls and 13 females, 86 Limousin bulls, two Lincoln Red bulls, and 10 Hereford bulls and two females.

The second week of the sales will include shows and sales of 153 Simmental bulls and 26 females plus two calves, 30 Salers bulls, and 168 Charolais bulls and three females.

United Auctions said the sales will be held under Scottish Government guidance as a designated business event, and all customers intending to buy livestock must pre-register.

People will be required to wear facemasks at all time at the sales.

It said although physical distancing requirements are due to be eased at the end of the month, all sale attendees will be required to wear a facemask at all times.

“We’re delighted to welcome back the pre-sale shows to the February Bull Sales and look forward to feeling the buzz return to the Agricultural Centre,” said United Auctions group sales director, John Roberts.

“We want to remind anyone displaying any Covid-19 symptoms or isolating in line with the 10pday period requirement that they must not attend any sales.”

He said an online bidding facility will be available and anyone wishing to make use of this must pre-register online at ua.group.co.uk/sale-attendance

The pre-sale show judges include cattlemen and women from across the UK and Ireland.

Cathryn Williamson will judge the Beef Shorthorn entries.

The Aberdeen-Angus section will be judged by John Elliot from Roxburgh Mains, Kelso, while the Beef Shorthorn entries will be assessed by Cathryn Williamson form Balnespick, Kincraig, near Inverness.

Arbroath breeder Jim Muirhead from Firhills will judge the Charolais entries, while Liam Muir from Upper Onston, Stenness, Stromness, Orkney, is tasked with judging the Herefords.

Limousins will be judged by John Mason from Oddacres Farm, Skipton, North Yorkshire, while Irish breeder Seamus Nagle from Bullbank, Ballaghaline Doolin, will judge the Salers.

Lastly, the Simmental entries will be judged by Andrew Clarke, 19 Breaghey Road, Tynan, Co Armagh, Northern Ireland.

