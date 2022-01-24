Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Tweeddale Rosemary shines at inaugural White Gold Charolais sale

By Gemma Mackie
January 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 24, 2022, 12:25 pm
Jonathan Watson selling Tweeddale Rosemary at the sale.

A heifer named Tweeddale Rosemary led the charge and set a new centre record at the inaugural White Gold sale of Charolais females at Borderway Mart in Carlisle.

Put forward by Northumberland breeders Jonathan and Jayne Watson, Rosemary is an April 2020-born daughter of Woodpark Elgin, out of Gretnahouse Baywatch.

She sold for 18,000gn to Messrs Timm, Pickering, North Yorkshire, and set a new record for a Charolais heifer at Harrison and Heatherington‘s Borderway Mart.

In total 25 Charolais females sold to average £4,779.60, with an 80% clearance achieved at the sale.

Jonathan Watson, who runs the Tweeddale herd at Bowsden Moor Farm, hailed a successful sale and said: “The eight heifers we presented were literally our crown jewels and it was very pleasing to see them all go on to either establish new or enhance existing pedigree herds.

“To have attained the centre record at this sale with our principle maiden heifer, Tweeddale Rosemary, was a wonderful surprise and a shock. It is hopeful that this sale will become a regular fixture for the future.”

‘Resounding success’

British Charolais Cattle Society chairman, Allen Drysdale, said the inaugural sale was a “resounding success”.

He said: “I must compliment the breeders for putting forward such a great show of heifers.

“What pleased me the most was to see heifers selling to all parts of the country including into Northern Ireland, with many going to newly established herds.”

Other leading prices at the sale included 9,000gn twice for heifers from the Curry family’s Burradon herd based near Morpeth in Northumberland.

May 2020-born Burradon Roxy and Burradon Rebecca – both by Clenagh Lyle – both sold to Slievemore Holding Ltd, Drumbridge, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland.

The Milne family – which runs the Elgin herd at Kennieshillock, Lhanbryde, Elgin – sold to a top of 5,000gn for November 2020-born Elgin Robin, by Harestone Oscar. She sold to Messrs Anderson, Arbroath.

Jack Nicoll Farms Limited – c/o Todpark Farm, Alyth – sold to a top of 4,200gn for April 2020-born Mornity Rena, by Westcarse Houdini. She sold to Messrs Harrington, Kirkandrews on Eden, Carlisle.

