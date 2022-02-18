Royal Highland Show marks 200th anniversary with projection show in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s most prestigious agriculture show will celebrate its 200th anniversary this year with an immersive projection show at Haddo House.

The Royal Highland Show will be touring Scotland for four weeks in March after turning their finances around to make 2022’s bicentenary event possible.

To mark the occasion, the show will travel to its penultimate stop, Haddo House, and put on an installation show featuring animations, images, films and archive footage.

Last year’s Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) accounts made grim reading after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 event.

However, bosses have voiced their confidence that they can put on a tour to remember.

RHASS chairman Bill Gray said: “To celebrate the bicentenary of the show, we wanted to do something special.

“The Royal Highland Show Illuminated is the perfect way to give back to regional communities and the RHASS membership across Scotland and herald the return of the Show.”

Back after two years

Mr Gray added: “After two long years without a full show, we are going all out to make the 200th anniversary Royal Highland Show the best one yet.

“The events will see a powerful and poignant portrayal of the show’s value and importance to Scotland’s communities.”

Kicking off in Edinburgh on March 9, the show will stop in the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Strathclyde and Perth before arriving in Aberdeenshire on March 31 and the Highlands on April 1.

The tour has been produced in tandem with Glasgow based law firm Tucan Connell.

Alexander Garden, chairman of the firm said: “We have been supporters of the show for many years, and as 2022 also sees a big anniversary for our firm, being our 25th year, the opportunity to become involved in illuminated as part of the show’s 200th anniversary seemed rather appropriate.

“We are very much looking forward to being part of this specially curated project and seeing the animations on historic buildings throughout Scotland.”

Last year, a virtual showcase was put on in lieu of the Royal Highland Show – which had been cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid and had been backed by £750,000 support from the Scottish Government.