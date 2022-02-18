Cost of living crisis: Former oil and gas worker forced to go without food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Cost of living crisis: Former oil and gas worker forced to go without food

By Rachel Amery
February 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 18, 2022, 10:03 am
Cameron Sutherland
Cameron Sutherland

A former oil and gas worker says soaring energy bills and the cost of living crisis means he has to go without food and showers just to get by.

Cameron Sutherland, 48, from Ellon worked as a senior document controller in the industry for years but has been out of work and relying on benefits and food banks now for the past two years.

It comes after UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the energy price cap will be increasing by 54%, meaning on average people will need to pay £693 a year more for their bills.

Interest rates are also rising by 0.5%, making mortgages and debt more expensive.

And National Insurance is increasing to help deal with a “colossal” NHS backlog caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It has led to a cost of living crisis across Scotland, hitting people like Mr Sutherland hard.

‘I have tried my absolute best’

Mr Sutherland said: “I have been signed off work for a couple of years now and I have not been able to keep up with things.

Cameron Sutherland

“When I came out of the oil and gas industry I tried to apply for the Transition Scotland scheme which gives you £5,000 per person to help you get jobs like HGV driving.

“But then I got a job offer to do pharmaceutical document control in Holland – the money was nice and even though it was a hard job, I thought it would be good.

“But after a few months the main project there got cancelled and I was the first one to be let go.”

When he came back to Aberdeen he was unable to re-apply for funding from Transition Scotland and took up ad hoc work in Peterhead.

But for the past two years he has been unable to work due to poor mental health and only receives £317 a month in benefits.

Mr Sutherland said: “I can’t afford gas and electricity and I get damp patches on the walls.

Cameron Sutherland

“It has been a real struggle and I have tried my absolute best but I live in an old building which needs to be heated.

“I am only showering every other day and I do laundry at my mum’s place because it is too expensive.

“The cooker is electric and I try not to use my microwave so I don’t have hot meals.

“I only eat when I am really, really hungry.”

The cooker is electric and I try not to use my microwave so I don’t have hot meals. I only eat when I am really, really hungry.

– Cameron Sutherland

Recently Mr Sutherland’s energy bills have jumped from £75 a month to £140 – after paying child maintenance and his TV licence fee, all the rest of his money goes on trying to keep warm.

He added: “It shouldn’t cost that much money when it is just me.

“I didn’t realise how much I was struggling to pay my gas and electricity and just how much help I needed, but I am really starting to feel it now.”

Heating instead of eating

As well as finding it difficult to pay his energy bills, Mr Sutherland also has a tough time finding enough money to buy food each month.

Often he goes without food during the cold winter months so he can put his heating on instead.

He said: “I am grateful I live in a country with food banks.

“I use them about once a fortnight but there is the fuel cost of actually getting there and there is the stigma, which is unpleasant.

“My mum drops off food at the door for me and sometimes the neighbour drops off some soup.

“I don’t have hot meals and I only eat when I am really, really hungry.

“The quickest and fastest way to heat up is getting a tin of soup, but then you end up living on tinned food and that can take years off of you.

“I have mixed feelings because I am so appreciative there are services out there to help someone who is having a tough time.”

Calls for windfall tax to help those in need

BP posted profit margins of £9.5 billion and Shell reported £14.3bn for 2021.

Many politicians and campaigners have called for a windfall tax on big energy companies to help deal with the cost of living crisis.

A windfall tax is a one-off tax levied by governments against certain industries when economic conditions allow those industries to experience above-average profits.

This targets firms that have benefited from something they were not responsible for – a windfall.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she is not “ideologically opposed” to a windfall tax, adding: “There’s no doubt that companies making massive profits and with the broadest shoulders here should be playing a part in contributing to helping families the length and breadth of the UK.”

Mr Sutherland says it is “baffling” to see oil and gas companies making such “ginormous” profits when people like him are struggling to heat their own homes.

Cameron Sutherland

He said: “It is a bugbear to see these ginormous profits.

“In the grand scale of things it is a baffling, astronomical amount of money and it is always the consumer that has to pay in the end.

“I was in the oil and gas industry for a very long time so I know it is expensive to get energy out of the ground, but it is frustrating.

“With all these vast profits, it depends on what they invest it in.

“If this is all just to line their own pockets, then no.

“But if they are going to reinvest that back into the grid, in the long-term that will benefit our children and our grandchildren’s future and help us to combat climate change.”

Cost of living protesters say ‘enough is enough’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal