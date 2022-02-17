Brindister Farm in Shetland launched to the market for offers over £500k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Brindister Farm in Shetland launched to the market for offers over £500k

By Gemma Mackie
February 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
The farm is available as a whole or in two lots.
The farm is available as a whole or in two lots.

One of the largest farms to come up for sale in Shetland in many years – Brindister Farm – has been launched to the market for offers over £500,000.

The 667-acre farm, which is being sold as a whole or in two lots, is described as “an extensive land holding set in a scenic coastal location”.

Located at Gulberwick near Lerwick on mainland Shetland, the farm is being marketed by Aberdeen & Northern Estates (ANE) on behalf of siblings Eileen Hunter and Alan Nicolson.

Brindister was a dairy farm up until the early 1990s, and it has been run predominantly as a breeding sheep and finishing enterprise since then.

The first lot, which includes approximately 590 acres of land alongside a range of modern and traditional farm buildings, is available for offers over £450,000.

The second lot, which comprises 77 acres and a fenced area to facilitate a sheep holding and handling area, is priced at offers over £50,000. A four-bedroom residential property is available by separate negotiation.

The farm comprises a mix of croft and non-croft land and the land to the east of the farm is a mixture of Grade 5 (1) and 5 (2) land, while the land to the west is predominantly Grade 6 (3).

ANE director, James Presly, said very few properties of this size come up for sale in Shetland with one of the last large farm sale being the 678-acre Noss Farm at Scousburgh in 2013.

“Brindister presents a rare and fantastic opportunity to secure a large landholding on mainland Shetland conveniently located near Lerwick and enjoying unspoilt sea views and spectacular coastal scenery,” added Mr Presly.

He said the farm has suited sheep operations and it is being left in “very good heart” for the next owners.

“Given the low supply of land to the open market and strong demand for farmland throughout the UK, we are expecting considerable interest from near and far in this extensive and attractive property,” added Mr Presly.

Scottish farmland values rising at faster rate than anywhere else in the UK

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]