Brindister Farm in Shetland launched to the market for offers over £500k

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the largest farms to come up for sale in Shetland in many years – Brindister Farm – has been launched to the market for offers over £500,000.

The 667-acre farm, which is being sold as a whole or in two lots, is described as “an extensive land holding set in a scenic coastal location”.

Located at Gulberwick near Lerwick on mainland Shetland, the farm is being marketed by Aberdeen & Northern Estates (ANE) on behalf of siblings Eileen Hunter and Alan Nicolson.

Brindister was a dairy farm up until the early 1990s, and it has been run predominantly as a breeding sheep and finishing enterprise since then.

The first lot, which includes approximately 590 acres of land alongside a range of modern and traditional farm buildings, is available for offers over £450,000.

The second lot, which comprises 77 acres and a fenced area to facilitate a sheep holding and handling area, is priced at offers over £50,000. A four-bedroom residential property is available by separate negotiation.

The farm comprises a mix of croft and non-croft land and the land to the east of the farm is a mixture of Grade 5 (1) and 5 (2) land, while the land to the west is predominantly Grade 6 (3).

ANE director, James Presly, said very few properties of this size come up for sale in Shetland with one of the last large farm sale being the 678-acre Noss Farm at Scousburgh in 2013.

“Brindister presents a rare and fantastic opportunity to secure a large landholding on mainland Shetland conveniently located near Lerwick and enjoying unspoilt sea views and spectacular coastal scenery,” added Mr Presly.

He said the farm has suited sheep operations and it is being left in “very good heart” for the next owners.

“Given the low supply of land to the open market and strong demand for farmland throughout the UK, we are expecting considerable interest from near and far in this extensive and attractive property,” added Mr Presly.