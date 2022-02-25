Scottish soft fruit growers fear shortage of Ukrainian workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish soft fruit growers fear shortage of Ukrainian workers

By Nancy Nicolson
February 25, 2022, 5:22 pm
SUPPLY LINES: Fife grower Iain Brown says seasonal workers from Ukraine and Russia made up 90% of his labour force last year.

The Ukrainian crisis has sent shock waves through Scotland’s soft fruit industry, which relies heavily on Eastern European labour.

Fife grower Iain Brown from Easter Grangemuir said seasonal workers from Ukraine and Russia accounted for 90% of his labour force last year.

“We were relying on our Ukrainian and Russian workers returning this year but clearly that channel is now broken,” he said.

Scotland’s soft fruit season will begin in  three months.

“Labour providers assure us there are alternative sources of labour, but the soft fruit season starts in just three months, so time is against us.

“Without the returnees our productivity will drop. All growers were intending to use a higher proportion of overseas workers this year through the Seasonal Workers Scheme.”

At East Scryne farm in Angus, James Porter said workers from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus made up 50% of his workforce last year, and while agencies were assuring him they had the situation covered, access to experienced returnees was essential.

Around half the workers on  James Porter’s farm were from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.

He added: “If we can’t get returnees it would have a huge impact because without their picking expertise we have to start from scratch training everyone.”

Mr Brown, who chairs NFU Scotland’s horticulture committee, said contractors are working closely with the Home Office to find solutions.

Across the UK, Ukrainians made up two-thirds of the seasonal workforce last year, with a total of 19,920 seasonal worker visas issued to Ukrainian nationals in 2021, according to Home Office immigration figures.

The equivalent number for Russian nationals is 2,278, or 8%.

The Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford said the figures raise “questions about the potential impact of conflict in Ukraine on recruitment to British farms, as the security situation in the nation deteriorates”.

Director Madeleine Sumption said: “For most of the past 15 years, the majority of work migrants coming to the UK were from EU countries. Since the end of EU free movement, the large majority now come from non-EU countries.

“Today’s data show how heavily UK farms have relied on Ukrainian workers in particular, raising the question whether this source of workers will be disrupted by unpredictable events in that region.”

