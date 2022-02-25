Peterhead complete loan signing of Hamilton Accies defender Shaun Want

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead have completed the loan signing of Hamilton Accies defender Shaun Want in time for Saturday’s game against Dumbarton.

Want had been due to join the Blue Toon earlier this week, prior to the game with Falkirk, however the club were unable to make room in their loan quota.

It appears Lyall Cameron has returned to parent club Dundee to allow the deal to go through, with Want joining up with his new team-mates ahead of Saturday’s game.

He was in attendance at Tuesday’s game with Falkirk and provides cover for Jason Brown and David Wilson in defence.

Manager Jim McInally told the club website: “I knew we had a chance of bringing in Shaun on Tuesday. We could not get it done on time for the Falkirk game however the fact that he came along and spoke to David Nicholls, Simon Ferry, and I as well as meeting the boys, showed us how much he wanted to come to Peterhead.

“He lost his place in the Hamilton team earlier this season after suffering a head injury however they have big hopes for him next season and see playing regularly for us as great preparation for that.”