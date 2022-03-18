Young farmers prepare overwintered calves for Thainstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Young farmers prepare overwintered calves for Thainstone

By Nancy Nicolson
March 18, 2022, 5:50 pm
Duncan Munro, Invercharron, Ardgay, with the 2020 heifer champion.

Calves which have been overwintered by young farmers from across the North of Scotland will go on show at Thainstone next week.

The Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs annual overwintering show will be judged by Ian Wainwright, Todhall, Cupar, Fife on Thursday evening, followed by a sale on Friday.

This year’s entry includes 48 heifers and 21 steers as well as six home-bred heifers and five home-bred steers.

Novice

Young farmers – including 16 novice exhibitors – will take part from Deer & District JAC, Echt, Forfar, Garioch, Keith & District YFC, Kinneff, Lower Speyside, Ross-Sutherland, Strathbogie JAC, Strichen, Turriff & District JAC, Udny JAC, and Vale of Alford.

The animals on offer for sale were purchased by the young farmers at the autumn sales at Thainstone, before being reared over the winter months in preparation for the show.

All classes of cattle, including the best presented and paraded section. Aberdeen and Northern Marts head of livestock, John Angus, said: “It’s pleasing to see such a strong entry of calves from young farmers who have worked hard throughout winter to get the animals to this stage.

“These calves have been sourced from some of the best breeders in the country and will be suitable for further showing or as breeding cows.”

“Please note that our online bidding system is still in place here at Thainstone and is easily accessible on sale days.”

Cup

At last year’s event the winner of the Calladrum Cup for the best overwintered animal was Strichen YFC member, Jenna Ross, Wardhead, Strichen.

The sale leader, at £3,600, was a British Blue cross heifer from Garioch YFC member, Finn Christie from Newton of Balquhain, Pitcaple, Inverurie.

It was bred at Balgairn Farm, Ballater and to Gary Bell, Haas-side, Lockerbie.
Finn also received £2,800 for his overall champion, bred by Smallburn Farms, Plewlands, Duffus, which was purchased by Backmuir Livestock, Keith.

The show will start on Thursday at 7.30pm, followed by the sale the following morning alongside the firm’s weekly store cattle sale.

