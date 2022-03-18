Young farmers prepare overwintered calves for Thainstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calves which have been overwintered by young farmers from across the North of Scotland will go on show at Thainstone next week.

The Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs annual overwintering show will be judged by Ian Wainwright, Todhall, Cupar, Fife on Thursday evening, followed by a sale on Friday.

This year’s entry includes 48 heifers and 21 steers as well as six home-bred heifers and five home-bred steers.

Novice

Young farmers – including 16 novice exhibitors – will take part from Deer & District JAC, Echt, Forfar, Garioch, Keith & District YFC, Kinneff, Lower Speyside, Ross-Sutherland, Strathbogie JAC, Strichen, Turriff & District JAC, Udny JAC, and Vale of Alford.

The animals on offer for sale were purchased by the young farmers at the autumn sales at Thainstone, before being reared over the winter months in preparation for the show.

All classes of cattle, including the best presented and paraded section. Aberdeen and Northern Marts head of livestock, John Angus, said: “It’s pleasing to see such a strong entry of calves from young farmers who have worked hard throughout winter to get the animals to this stage.

“These calves have been sourced from some of the best breeders in the country and will be suitable for further showing or as breeding cows.”

“Please note that our online bidding system is still in place here at Thainstone and is easily accessible on sale days.”

Cup

At last year’s event the winner of the Calladrum Cup for the best overwintered animal was Strichen YFC member, Jenna Ross, Wardhead, Strichen.

The sale leader, at £3,600, was a British Blue cross heifer from Garioch YFC member, Finn Christie from Newton of Balquhain, Pitcaple, Inverurie.

It was bred at Balgairn Farm, Ballater and to Gary Bell, Haas-side, Lockerbie.

Finn also received £2,800 for his overall champion, bred by Smallburn Farms, Plewlands, Duffus, which was purchased by Backmuir Livestock, Keith.

The show will start on Thursday at 7.30pm, followed by the sale the following morning alongside the firm’s weekly store cattle sale.