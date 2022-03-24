Ardgay young farmer sets new overwintered cattle record at Dingwall Mart

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Ardgay young farmer set a new centre record at Dingwall and Highland Marts’ annual show and sale of overwintered young farmers cattle.

Although entries were not as strong as in previous years, a new record was set for a young farmer’s calf when the overall champion went under the hammer for £3,000.

The champion, as judged by well-known Tomintoul farmer Michael Robertson from Fodderletter Farms, was a 545kg Limousin cross heifer from Tilly Munro, Bernreay, Ardgay.

It also landed Ms Munro the awarded for the best gross margin difference from buying to selling in the contest, and the highest daily liveweight gain at 1.4kg a day.

The 14-month-old heifer, bred at Slattadale near Achnasheen, sold to Huntly show cattle enthusiast Blair Duffton buying on behalf of Backmuir Livestock, Keith.

The reserve champion prize was awarded to the leader from the home-bred section – a 12-month-old Limousin cross heifer from Georgina Fraser, Little Croy Farm, Inverness.

Weighing 440kg, this heifer sold for £1,300 to Kenny MacIver, 2 Murialehouse Farm, and she is destined for the summer show circuit.

In total, six bullocks averaged 260p per kg and six heifers averaged 312.2p.

Bullocks sold to a top price per kg of 280.9p for the first prize bought-in and haltered bullock – a 445kg British Blue cross from Duncan Munro, Invercharron Mains, Ardgay. He also took the best stockman prize.

The highest price per head for a bullock was £1,350 for the overall unhaltered champion – a home-bred 510kg Limousin cross from Mac Campbell, Drumderfit Farm, Munlochy.

The highest price per kg for a heifer of 550.5p was paid for the overall champion.

Other prizes included: best bought-in unhaltered bullock to Callum Duncan, Insches Farm, Inverness;, and best bought-in unhaltered heifer to Duncan Dingwall, Clashoch, Balblair.

Dingwall and Highland Marts hailed a successful sale and said: “We would like to extend our thanks to our generous sponsors – Mackenzie Craiglands Ltd, John Munro Butchers, Animal Health Highland and Highland Leisure Sport.”