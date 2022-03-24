Ardgay young farmer sets new overwintered cattle record at Dingwall Mart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ardgay young farmer sets new overwintered cattle record at Dingwall Mart

By Gemma Mackie
March 24, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 25, 2022, 11:22 am
Tilly Munro with the overall champion and judge Michael Robertson.
An Ardgay young farmer set a new centre record at Dingwall and Highland Marts’ annual show and sale of overwintered young farmers cattle.

Although entries were not as strong as in previous years, a new record was set for a young farmer’s calf when the overall champion went under the hammer for £3,000.

The champion, as judged by well-known Tomintoul farmer Michael Robertson from Fodderletter Farms, was a 545kg Limousin cross heifer from Tilly Munro, Bernreay, Ardgay.

It also landed Ms Munro the awarded for the best gross margin difference from buying to selling in the contest, and the highest daily liveweight gain at 1.4kg a day.

The 14-month-old heifer, bred at Slattadale near Achnasheen, sold to Huntly show cattle enthusiast Blair Duffton buying on behalf of Backmuir Livestock, Keith.

The reserve champion prize was awarded to the leader from the home-bred section – a 12-month-old Limousin cross heifer from Georgina Fraser, Little Croy Farm, Inverness.

Weighing 440kg, this heifer sold for £1,300 to Kenny MacIver, 2 Murialehouse Farm, and she is destined for the summer show circuit.

In total, six bullocks averaged 260p per kg and six heifers averaged 312.2p.

Bullocks sold to a top price per kg of 280.9p for the first prize bought-in and haltered bullock – a 445kg British Blue cross from Duncan Munro, Invercharron Mains, Ardgay. He also took the best stockman prize.

The highest price per head for a bullock was £1,350 for the overall unhaltered champion – a home-bred 510kg Limousin cross from Mac Campbell, Drumderfit Farm, Munlochy.

The highest price per kg for a heifer of 550.5p was paid for the overall champion.

Other prizes included: best bought-in unhaltered bullock to Callum Duncan, Insches Farm, Inverness;, and best bought-in unhaltered heifer to Duncan Dingwall, Clashoch, Balblair.

Dingwall and Highland Marts hailed a successful sale and said: “We would like to extend our thanks to our generous sponsors – Mackenzie Craiglands Ltd, John Munro Butchers, Animal Health Highland and Highland Leisure Sport.”

Huntly cattleman lands Spring Show carcase cattle honours

