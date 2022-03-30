Landowners call for tougher penalties to tackle fly-tipping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business Farming

Landowners call for tougher penalties to tackle fly-tipping

By Gemma Mackie
March 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Fly-tipped rubbish at North Chesthill Estate near Aberfeldy.
Scottish Government is facing calls to introduce tougher penalties to tackle fly-tipping and more support to help farmers clean up dumped waste.

Landowners’ body Scottish Land & Estates (SLE) and environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful made the plea as they responded to a consultation on the government’s litter and fly-tipping strategy, which closes this week.

They called for people who illegally dump rubbish in Scotland’s countryside, roadsides and railways to be punished with higher fines and longer prison sentences, and for the victims of fly-tipping to be offered help to cover the costs of cleaning up dumped mess.

At present farmers and landowners who fall victim to fly-tipping are often issued with a warning notice to remove any hazardous fly-tipped waste from their land within seven days at their own expense.

Other demands by the two organisations include the development of a central fly-tipping database to show the full extend of the problem across Scotland, and for a public campaign to run showing people how to legally dispose of their waste.

They also called for the government to speed up its proposed timeline for any new fly-tipping legislation so that measures could be put in place urgently.

Landowners are often forced to cover the cost of cleaning up after fly-tippers.

“The tidal wave of builders’ rubbish, household junk and toxic waste engulfing our beautiful countryside must be stopped,” said SLE policy adviser, Simon Ovenden.

“To help end this often large scale criminal activity, we believe greater public education regarding the true impact of fly-tipping is needed as well as tougher prison sentences, significantly higher fines, scrapping the offender’s vehicle and making the polluter pay for the clean-up, rather than the innocent victim who owns the property.

“Our livestock, wildlife and environment deserve better.”

Keep Scotland Beautiful chief executive, Barry Fisher, said fly-tipping caused wide-ranging issues for communities, landowners and the environment.

He sad: “Enforcement is a key part of the solution to the criminal activity leading to our fly-tipping problem, alongside provision and good access to waste disposal facilities, education initiatives and campaigns.

“We all need to do much more to tackle this waste disposal crisis.”

Fly-tipping victims

Rural businesses across Scotland have fallen victim to fly-tipping in the past year.

These include North Chesthill Estate near Aberfeldy, and Brahan Estate in the Highlands.

SLE said North Chesthill Estate was left to clear up a significant quantity of rubbish which was dumped on estate land, and despite investigating the source of the rubbish and reporting the incident to the authorities, it is understood no prosecution took place.

Likewise, Brahan Estate was forced to clean up a large amount of dumped waste including plaster, plastic, flooring and furniture at Dunglass Island.

Calls for tougher fines on illegal fly-tippers

