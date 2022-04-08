From lambs to spring tractor work – your farming pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business Farming

From lambs to spring tractor work – your farming pictures

By Gemma Mackie
April 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Caithness farmer Murray Coghill shared this picture of spring barley sowing 'as far north as you can go' on the British mainland.
From lambing to sowing barley – spring is a busy time on farms and crofts across Scotland as our readers’ pictures show.

It’s been a mixed bag for weather, with colder temperatures and snow following a spell of glorious sunshine.

Last month the Royal Northern Agricultural Society, together with ANM Group, hosted the Royal Northern Spring Show at the Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie.

The event marked the return of agricultural shows after a near two-year absence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Farmers are now looking forward to the start of the full agricultural show season this summer.

Here’s a selection of your best farming pictures from the first week in April:

Shaun Macleod sent in this picture of some ‘organic weeding’ in the glorious sunshine.
Andrew Robertson shared this picture of him trying out a five-metre Pottinger drill on loan from CC Powell.
Rhea Clark captured this Bluefaced Leicester lamb having a wee snooze.
Matthew Ralph sent in this picture of spring barley sowing near Auchterless, Aberdeenshire.
Jamie Mackay shared this picture of harrowing near Tain.
Hazel Wood sent in this picture of four-year-old Hunter Wood cuddling a lamb during the Easter holidays at Glen Clova.
John Lascelles sent in this picture of a Cat Challenger cultivating with a Sumo Trio before drilling spring barley.
Dougie Wheeler sent in this bird’s eye view of seed being put in a drill.
Euan Mcleod sent in this picture of a New Holland tractor sowing spring barley near the Culsh monument in New Deer.
Catherine Wilson sent in this picture of some of the next generation farming.
Harry Sleigh Jnr sent in this picture of spring barley sowing in Aberdeenshire.
Iain Chalmers sent in this picture of his New Holland tractor in action sowing.
Ian Thomson sent in this picture of seed being delivered to the field for sowing.
Wullig Ronaldson sent in this picture of spring barley sowing with Ackergill Tower, near Wick, in the background.
Kirsty Wood sent in this picture of lime spreading.

Would you like to see your pictures featured on our website? Send in photos for consideration, along with details, to Farming Editor Gemma Mackie at gemma.mackie@pressandjournal.co.uk

