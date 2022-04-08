From lambs to spring tractor work – your farming pictures By Gemma Mackie April 8, 2022, 6:00 am Caithness farmer Murray Coghill shared this picture of spring barley sowing 'as far north as you can go' on the British mainland. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up From lambing to sowing barley – spring is a busy time on farms and crofts across Scotland as our readers’ pictures show. It’s been a mixed bag for weather, with colder temperatures and snow following a spell of glorious sunshine. Last month the Royal Northern Agricultural Society, together with ANM Group, hosted the Royal Northern Spring Show at the Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie. The event marked the return of agricultural shows after a near two-year absence during the Covid-19 pandemic. Farmers are now looking forward to the start of the full agricultural show season this summer. Here’s a selection of your best farming pictures from the first week in April: Shaun Macleod sent in this picture of some ‘organic weeding’ in the glorious sunshine. Andrew Robertson shared this picture of him trying out a five-metre Pottinger drill on loan from CC Powell. Rhea Clark captured this Bluefaced Leicester lamb having a wee snooze. Matthew Ralph sent in this picture of spring barley sowing near Auchterless, Aberdeenshire. Jamie Mackay shared this picture of harrowing near Tain. Hazel Wood sent in this picture of four-year-old Hunter Wood cuddling a lamb during the Easter holidays at Glen Clova. John Lascelles sent in this picture of a Cat Challenger cultivating with a Sumo Trio before drilling spring barley. Dougie Wheeler sent in this bird’s eye view of seed being put in a drill. Euan Mcleod sent in this picture of a New Holland tractor sowing spring barley near the Culsh monument in New Deer. Catherine Wilson sent in this picture of some of the next generation farming. Harry Sleigh Jnr sent in this picture of spring barley sowing in Aberdeenshire. Iain Chalmers sent in this picture of his New Holland tractor in action sowing. Ian Thomson sent in this picture of seed being delivered to the field for sowing. Wullig Ronaldson sent in this picture of spring barley sowing with Ackergill Tower, near Wick, in the background. Kirsty Wood sent in this picture of lime spreading. Would you like to see your pictures featured on our website? Send in photos for consideration, along with details, to Farming Editor Gemma Mackie at gemma.mackie@pressandjournal.co.uk Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close