From lambs to spring tractor work – your farming pictures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From lambing to sowing barley – spring is a busy time on farms and crofts across Scotland as our readers’ pictures show.

It’s been a mixed bag for weather, with colder temperatures and snow following a spell of glorious sunshine.

Last month the Royal Northern Agricultural Society, together with ANM Group, hosted the Royal Northern Spring Show at the Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie.

The event marked the return of agricultural shows after a near two-year absence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Farmers are now looking forward to the start of the full agricultural show season this summer.

Here’s a selection of your best farming pictures from the first week in April:

Would you like to see your pictures featured on our website? Send in photos for consideration, along with details, to Farming Editor Gemma Mackie at gemma.mackie@pressandjournal.co.uk