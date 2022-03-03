In pictures: Royal Northern Spring Show comes to close

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Almost 5,000 farmers attended the Royal Northern Spring Show at Thainstone earlier this week.

The event, organised by the Royal Northern Agricultural Society and held at ANM Group’s headquarters, marked the start of the 2022 agricultural show season.

ANM Group staff and directors used the event to promote the co-operative’s fundraising drive for its 150th anniversary.

This included a Thainstone to Shetland and back again cyling challenge – spanning 754.6 miles – with representatives from ANM’s three chosen charities – Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation, Charlie House and Scottish Association for Mental Health.

The day also featured shows of horses, carcase cattle, breeding sheep and prime hoggs, as well as shows and sales of pedigree bulls and exhibition cattle.

Here, we look at some of the best pictures from the event.