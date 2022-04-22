Farmer group warns inputs inflation ‘poses existential threat’ to industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business Farming

Farmer group warns inputs inflation ‘poses existential threat’ to industry

By Nancy Nicolson
April 22, 2022, 12:15 pm
MARGINS: The potato sector is one of the hardest hit as the value of the crop has fallen.

A detailed analysis of agricultural input prices shows the cost of farming in the UK  has increased by more than 23% in the last six months.

The figures, produced by Anglia Farmers (AF), the UK’s largest member-owned farm buying group with a turnover of more than £250m, come on top of a  22% increase in input costs in the year to September 2021.

AF’s interim “Aginflation Index” – a weighted average of over 130 items using data from the 3,000-member group’s procurement teams – confirms what most producers already know to their cost, that animal feed has increased by 27%, fuel by 29.4% and fertiliser by 107.7%.

Cereals and oilseed rape production show the highest increases in costs at 28.05%, and sugar beet growing as the lowest, however potatoes have also suffered from negative inflation – a fall in price of -2.3%. So while the inflation index shows costs to that sector have risen by 26.72%, the combined total is 29.02%, an even greater impact on margins than cereals and oilseed rape.

Rising milk prices is helping to offset inflation in the dairy sector.

In contrast, while the dairy enterprise category has inflation reaching 21.32% in the last six months, the increased value from milk retail of 19% is closing the gap.

The group is well placed to understand the costs as it sources 200,000 tonnes of fertiliser, over 14,000 tonnes of cereal and pulse seeds, 105,000 tonnes of feed and 90 million litres of fuel for members every year.

Anglia Farmers sources 200,000 tonnes of fertiliser per annum.

The index shows no farming sector has been able to avoid double digit inflation, and AF chief executive David Horton-Fawkes says the consequences of the crisis facing many growers will be felt across society.

“The causes are deeply rooted and go beyond the appalling events in Ukraine and the continued lockdowns in China,” he said.

“Farmers are inherently resourceful, but cash flow now poses an existential threat to many businesses because some farmers simply won’t be able to afford to grow crops or raise livestock next year.

“Beyond the immediate crisis, the combination of war and post-pandemic disruption highlights the strategic imperative to secure more resilient supplies of essential farm inputs and energy and the need to develop more collaborative relationships with supermarkets and processors.

“Sadly, the most acute pain will be felt by those who can least afford to bear it, but these numbers reveal that the whole supply chain web needs to reset to secure affordable food in the UK and beyond.”

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]