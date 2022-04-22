Investigation launched after A9 Aviemore campervan and van crash that gave driver, 77, serious injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Investigation launched after A9 Aviemore campervan and van crash that gave driver, 77, serious injuries

By David Mackay
April 22, 2022, 12:23 pm Updated: April 22, 2022, 12:30 pm
Police closed the road for five hours. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media
Police closed the road for five hours. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

A police investigation has been launched after a campervan and van crash on the A9 Inverness to Perth road near Aviemore.

The two vehicles collided about five miles north of the town on Thursday shortly after 12.50pm.

The 77-year-old male driver of the Fiat Ducato campervan was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with serious injuries.

The driver of white Izuzu box van was checked by ambulance crews but did not require treatment.

Police officers at the scene. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

Police closed the road for about five and a half hours for investigations to take place.

Sergeant Ally Mackay said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or may have seen either vehicle beforehand. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 1346 of April 21.”

