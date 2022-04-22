Investigation launched after A9 Aviemore campervan and van crash that gave driver, 77, serious injuries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A police investigation has been launched after a campervan and van crash on the A9 Inverness to Perth road near Aviemore.

The two vehicles collided about five miles north of the town on Thursday shortly after 12.50pm.

The 77-year-old male driver of the Fiat Ducato campervan was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with serious injuries.

The driver of white Izuzu box van was checked by ambulance crews but did not require treatment.

Police closed the road for about five and a half hours for investigations to take place.

Sergeant Ally Mackay said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or may have seen either vehicle beforehand. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 1346 of April 21.”